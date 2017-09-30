CIA Seeking Russian-Speaking Specialists to 'Unveil the Truth'

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) announces it recruits Russian-speaking employees whose language skills are needed in order to "unveil the truth". What truth the CIA intends to reveal remains unclear.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is seeking Russian-speaking employees interested in national security, according to a statement issued on the agency's Twitter on Friday.

"Speak Russian? US citizen with a college degree? Interest in national security? Your skills are needed here," the agency said in a Twitter post.

The attached picture said in Russian "do you know what you can do as a CIA linguist" and "unveil the truth."

According to the "Careers & Internships" section of the CIA website, the agency is also recruiting language officers with a native level of fluency in Arabic, Chinese, Korean and other languages.