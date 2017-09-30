Register
04:24 GMT +330 September 2017
    The lobby of the CIA Headquarters Building is pictured in Langley, Virginia, U.S.

    CIA Seeking Russian-Speaking Specialists to 'Unveil the Truth'

    © REUTERS/ Larry Downing/Files
    US
    The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) announces it recruits Russian-speaking employees whose language skills are needed in order to "unveil the truth". What truth the CIA intends to reveal remains unclear.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is seeking Russian-speaking employees interested in national security, according to a statement issued on the agency's Twitter on Friday.

    "Speak Russian? US citizen with a college degree? Interest in national security? Your skills are needed here," the agency said in a Twitter post.

    The attached picture said in Russian "do you know what you can do as a CIA linguist" and "unveil the truth."

    According to the "Careers & Internships" section of the CIA website, the agency is also recruiting language officers with a native level of fluency in Arabic, Chinese, Korean and other languages.

    Ukrainian and US personnel during the joint drills Fearless Guardian - 2015 at the Yavorovsky training ground
    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    Drills With Russian-Speaking Extras Mean NATO 'Preparing for Ukrainian Scenario'
    In March, the German Optronic HR company announced the recruitment of Russian speakers for the NATO drills involving US troops. A US army representative then told Sputnik that the war games were not rehearsals for specific combat scenarios, but rather were designed to train troops to deal with civilians from different countries while executing various missions.

