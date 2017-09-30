US Veterans Affairs Chief Spent Half of Official European Trip Sightseeing

Amid the recent scandal over the use of private jets for official business which forced now former Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price to resign, details of the travels of other members of the White House administration come under scrutiny.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin squandered around 50 percent of his official trip to Europe for visiting historic sites and shopping, media reported.

While on a 10-day European trip, Shulkin attended a Wimbledon championship tennis match, and visited signature historic sites in London, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

The news about Shulkin's visit comes after the recent scandal involving now former Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price who resigned earlier in the day. US media said last week Price took several flights on private jets for official business that cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars more than commercial travel.

The Veteran Affairs said in a statement that the agency would take additional steps to increase its transparency by releasing specific information about the secretary’s travel online, including itineraries and use of government or private aircraft. The department would publicly disclose the information about Shulkin's trip since January 20.

Shulkin participated in a meeting with Canadian, British, and Australian officials on July 19 in London. He also arranged meetings with officials in Denmark from July 12 to 14.