US Veterans Affairs Chief Spent Half of Official European Trip Sightseeing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin squandered around 50 percent of his official trip to Europe for visiting historic sites and shopping, media reported.
While on a 10-day European trip, Shulkin attended a Wimbledon championship tennis match, and visited signature historic sites in London, The Washington Post reported on Friday.
The news about Shulkin's visit comes after the recent scandal involving now former Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price who resigned earlier in the day. US media said last week Price took several flights on private jets for official business that cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars more than commercial travel.
Shulkin participated in a meeting with Canadian, British, and Australian officials on July 19 in London. He also arranged meetings with officials in Denmark from July 12 to 14.
