Register
11:43 GMT +329 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Herbert C. Hoover Building, United States Department of Commerce, Washington, D.C.

    Farm Stockpiles Jumpstart US Economy to 3.1% Growth in Q2

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Ken Lund / United States Department of Commerce
    US
    Get short URL
    0 9412

    Farm inventories and robust business investment drove US economic expansion in the second quarter higher than previously believed, suggesting the disruptive impact of the third-quarter hurricanes might be offset by the broader economic acceleration.

    Kristian Rouz — In a rather odd development, the US GDP estimate has been revised upwards due to the better-than-expected performance of the agricultural sector. Whilst the international trade headwinds and the dollar's strength have continued to affect the pace of expansion, the rising farm inventories added to the broader growth.

    US Dollar
    CC0
    How Repeal of US Debt Ceiling May Actually Benefit Economy
    The US economy expanded at a pace of 3.1 percent in Q2 compared to earlier estimates of 3 percent, but the third-quarter growth is poised to slow due to the disruptive effects of the hurricanes ‘Harvey' and ‘Irma'.

    The Commerce Department says overall inventory investment has increased, coupled with the ongoing rebound in manufacturing, as well as consumer spending, and business sentiment. Pre-tax corporate profits also increased, providing a solid backdrop for President Trump's tax reform plan.

    The Q2 expansion entailed the sluggish pace of growth in the previous quarter at 1.2 percent. Experts say the combined negative effect of the hurricanes could subtract up to 0.6 percent from Q3 growth, which might, however, be offset by the ongoing gains in domestic investment.

    "The destruction caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma and the resulting disruption… are expected to be a drag on third-quarter growth," Jim Baird of Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Advisors said. "Nonetheless, the economy remains on track."

    The Commerce Department says the value of stockpiles added $5.5 billion, exceeding previous estimates. Meanwhile, the gains in consumer expenditures were 3.3 percent in Q2, and business investment rose by 7 percent instead of the 6.2 percent previously reported. US exports rose 3.5 percent, whilst imports added 1.5 percent, amidst the realignment of foreign trade spearheaded by President Trump.
    Farm inventories in the form of unsold goods, including crops, added to the GDP reading. Inflation, at the same time, remained muted, and below the Federal Reserve's target — experts say the dollar's strength is suppressing prices on imported consumer goods, thus hampering the broader inflation measures.

    "The data available so far suggest that the firming in real inventory accumulation between the second quarter and third quarter could be significant and could add a full percentage point to growth in the third quarter," Daniel Silver of JPMorgan in New York said.

    In another report, the Commerce Department said wholesale stockpiles increased by 1.0 percent in August, and overall trade in the goods deficit fell by 1.4 percent to $62.9 billion in August.

    This, plus the rebuilding efforts in Texas and Florida — where, as President Trump says, local and federal authorities are doing "a great job" — might indicate that Q3 growth may remain unchanged or even exceed the revised Q2 readings, but there's little clarity in that regard yet.

    Young immigrants and supporters walk holding signs during a rally in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in Los Angeles, California
    © AFP 2017/ FREDERIC J. BROWN
    Termination of DACA 'Wouldn't Affect US Economy in Either Direction'
    The rising stockpiles and falling imports, however, also suggest the lower purchasing power of US consumers. Wages and salaries remain stagnant, whilst rents and home prices are climbing, and household indebtedness is massive. Adding to the downward pressure on the consumer are the rising Fed interest rates, meaning it is a bad time for spending in America at this point, rendering saving strategies more relevant.

    The current Q3 consensus estimates put the pace of economic expansion at 2.5 percent unless a positive shift in the broader economy of foreign trade propels the US expansion higher.

    "Keep in mind that these are estimates, and a whole lot has happened in just a few short weeks," said Mike Loewengart of E*Trade says.
    The GDP report, plus the fiscal reform plan unveiled by President Trump Wednesday, have lifted stock prices, hampering the value of US Treasury bonds. Yields rose, as did natural US interest rates, suggesting the Federal Reserve is likely to continue with rate hikes regardless of the hurricane disruption and weak inflation.

    Related:

    Got Milk? US Farmers Dump 43 Million Gallons Down the Drain So Far in 2016
    Making America Great Again? US Economic Confidence Hits 5-Month High
    Solar Eclipse Could Cost US Economy a Lot of Money in Lost Output
    China Hasn't Expressed 'Any Desire to Wage Economic War With US'
    Tags:
    growth, economy, GDP, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    Cosmic Buddies
    Cosmic Buddies
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok