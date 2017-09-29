Register
10:12 GMT +329 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the Bank of England's independence, in the City of London, September 28, 2017

    Staying the Course: PM May Champions UK Economic Model, Vows Supply-Side Focus

    © REUTERS/ Mary Turner
    US
    Get short URL
    0 24 0 0

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May emphasized the role of central bank regulation in containing inflationary pressures in a speech dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Bank of England’s (BoE) independence.

    Kristian Rouz — British Prime Minister Theresa May says the nation's economic model provides sustainable well-being to the people, and further GDP expansion is poised to accelerate despite the Brexit headwinds. She emphasized the importance of the low-tax environment that promotes private-sector incentive and criticized the Labor-advocated practice of state interventionism in the economy.

    A London bus passes the Bank of England in London, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Frank Augstein
    Report: UK 2018 Economic Outlook Improves as BOE Poised to Raise Rates
    PM May made her remarks in a speech celebrating 20 years since the Bank of England (BoE) was allowed the right to set base interest rates, thus defining the broader scope of the nation's monetary policy.

    PM May started her career with the BoE in 1977, and she underscored the necessity to contain the accumulation of the public debt burden, including by means of monetary policy. In her speech, she also sought to highlight the differences between the New Tories and Labor in their approach to the broader economic policy.

    Open-market economic model "led societies out of darkness and stagnation and into the light of the modern age," PM May said. "It is unquestionably the best, and indeed the only sustainable means of increasing the living standards of everyone."

    May focused on the issue of national debt, stressing the "balanced approached" of her cabinet on budget matters — thus addressing the mounting calls for her and HM Treasury to abandon austerity policies.

    "To abandon that balanced approach with unfunded borrowing and significantly higher levels of taxation would damage our economy, threaten jobs, and hurt working people," she said. "Ultimately, that would mean less money for the public services we all rely on."

    Previously, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said capitalism is facing a "crisis of legitimacy", blasting the austerity policies of lower budget spending, and saying that the Labor planned-interventionist approach to the economy is "what most people in our country actually want."

    PM May, however, said the cabinet won't change course, saying the UK's flexible yet solid labor market provides bright prospects to the economic future of the nation. Indeed, unemployment is low, and gains in salaries and wages fall in line with broader inflation, unlike in the US.

    London
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Amid Moderating Growth, Further Path for UK Economy Uncertain
    PM May indirectly called on the BoE to lift its base interest rates amidst the above-the target inflation. She said the decision to allow the central bank set its interest rates "played a key role in containing inflation in the past two decades."

    Prior to that, the Chancellor of the Exchequer set interest rates, taking advice from the BoE and HM Treasury officials. Some say, such an approach made more sense, as it was more predictable being tied to political events. For example, interest rates would go down after the Budget in order to boost economic expansion, whilst the rates would go up — an unpopular move — after a general election.

    BoE Governor Mark Carney said, on his part, the BoE is currently focusing on overcoming the possible negative effects of the Brexit process to the UK economy.

    "Banks will be capitalized so that they can withstand any severe shock that could be associated with Brexit — however unlikely — and still meet demands for credit," Carney said.

    PM May, at the same time, sought to reassure businesses in her speech. She said the cabinet would take a more business-friendly policy approach, after delegating energy prices control to an independent body rather than a governmental regulator and limiting employee involvement on company boards.
    Last year, PM May also blaster central bank policies of ultra-low interest rates, and her saying it again this time might indicate the UK's intent to tighten its monetary policies.

    Related:

    Eastern Europe Drives Economic Growth in Brexit-Mired EU
    ‘Hard Brexit’ to Bring £135 Billion Per Year to UK Economy
    Economic Consequences of Brexit-Related Uncertainties Start to Build
    Tags:
    economy, GDP, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    Cosmic Buddies
    Cosmic Buddies
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok