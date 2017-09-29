Washington Plans to Withdraw Majority of Diplomatic Staff From Havana - Reports

The CBS News broadcaster reported Thursday that the US was planning to withdraw most of its diplomatic staff from Havana.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States is planning to withdraw most of its diplomats from Cuban capital of Havana after embassy workers allegedly suffered brain injuries caused by sonic weapons, local media reported Thursday citing sources.

According to the CBS News broadcaster, only key personnel will be left in Cuba.

In August, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said diplomatic personnel working in the US embassy in Cuba were involved in an incident that resulted in physical symptoms.

© AFP 2017/ YAMIL LAGE Cuba Found No Evidence or Origin of Any Sonic Weapon Injuring US Diplomats

The incidents, allegedly caused by a sonic weapon, have affected at least 21 diplomats, some of whom appear to have suffered permanent hearing loss and possibly brain injury, according to media reports.

On September 14, US senators sent a letter to State Secretary Rex Tillerson, urging the State Department to close the embassy in Havana and expel all Cuban diplomats from the United States, since Cuban authorities failed to ensure the security of US diplomats.

Last week, Tillerson told CBS that the US government was considering closing its embassy in Cuba. On Thursday, a meeting between Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and Tillerson took place in Washington. The talks between the two diplomats focused on ensuring the safety of US diplomatic staff.