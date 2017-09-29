US Ambassador to Russia Huntsman Says Excited About New Role

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Former Utah governor Jon Huntsman said Thursday he was looking forward to taking up the role of a new US ambassador to Russia, hours after receiving the Senate’s approval.
Honored and humbled to serve our great country as U.S. Ambassador to Russia. Looking forward to joining America's Embassy team in Moscow.— Jon Huntsman (@JonHuntsman) September 28, 2017
Anatoly Antonov, appointed in August as Russia's top diplomat in the United States, has congratulated his US counterpart on the Senate confirmation.
"I would like to congratulate Amb Huntsman on his new high, challenging post in Moscow, wish him success in restoring [US-Russia] relations," the Embassy in Washington D.C. quoted him as saying.
After the final vote, Senator Orrin Hatch said in a statement that Huntsman would be the right man for the job that requires great deal of intellect and experience.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has already given the preliminary agreement for the official's work in Moscow.
Huntsman has served as the head of the US diplomatic mission to Singapore and China. From 1989 to 1990 he was the deputy assistant secretary of state in the Department of International Trade. In 2005-2009 he was the governor of Utah.
