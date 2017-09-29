US Ambassador to Russia Huntsman Says Excited About New Role

The US Senate has approved Jon Huntsman as the new US ambassador to the Russian Federation, Republican staffers said in a statement.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Former Utah governor Jon Huntsman said Thursday he was looking forward to taking up the role of a new US ambassador to Russia, hours after receiving the Senate’s approval.

Honored and humbled to serve our great country as U.S. Ambassador to Russia. Looking forward to joining America's Embassy team in Moscow. — Jon Huntsman (@JonHuntsman) September 28, 2017

Anatoly Antonov, appointed in August as Russia's top diplomat in the United States, has congratulated his US counterpart on the Senate confirmation.

"I would like to congratulate Amb Huntsman on his new high, challenging post in Moscow, wish him success in restoring [US-Russia] relations," the Embassy in Washington D.C. quoted him as saying.

© AP Photo/ Matt Rourke Huntsman Expected to Bring Bipartisan Support to Post as Ambassador to Russia

President Donald Trump sent Huntsman's nomination for the upper-house approval on July 21. On Tuesday the members of the Foreign Relations Committee in a voice vote unanimously supported President Donald Trump's candidate.

After the final vote, Senator Orrin Hatch said in a statement that Huntsman would be the right man for the job that requires great deal of intellect and experience.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has already given the preliminary agreement for the official's work in Moscow.

Huntsman has served as the head of the US diplomatic mission to Singapore and China. From 1989 to 1990 he was the deputy assistant secretary of state in the Department of International Trade. In 2005-2009 he was the governor of Utah.