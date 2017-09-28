Register
03:52 GMT +328 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A projection of cyber code on a hooded man is pictured in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017

    Alabama Officials Pay Tens of Thousands in Ransom for Stolen Government Data

    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    US
    Get short URL
    0 125 0 0

    Montgomery County, Alabama's fourth most populous county, is out thousands of dollars after officials were forced to pay a ransom to retrieve stolen data from hackers over the weekend.

    The infection, first detected September 19, prevented nearly every government agency within the county from gaining access to its operating systems, files and websites, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

    FILE PHOTO: An employee works near screens in the virus lab at the headquarters of Russian cyber security company Kaspersky Labs in Moscow July 29, 2013.
    © REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo
    Malware Attacks Faking Ransomware Likely to Continue in Next 3 Months - Kaspersky Firm
    Though officials first scoffed at the idea of having to pay up, their opinions quickly changed after county administrators realized they wouldn't be able to access their 70 terabytes worth of backup files either, due to a technical error.

    "When we went to retrieve the data, we had the vendor come in and try to get to that data," Lou IaIacci, the county's chief IT officer, told local station WSFA 12. "Their recommendation [was] to do a cleanup [but] when we did the cleanup we lost the data."

    The county was given seven days to cough up the dough, and cracked on the fourth.

    Calling an emergency meeting Friday to authorize the funds, the group decided to pay half of the ransom on Saturday and the other half on Sunday, gaining access to more data each day.

    To conduct the transaction, officials first had to purchase 9 bitcoins, ranging in price between $40,000 to $50,000, to pay off the tricksters.

    "I hate to say this, but their reputation is that they do return stuff. They think of themselves as modern day Robin Hoods, they are here helping the masses," IaIacci admitted. "They are the good guys: they are going to come in, hack you and grab the files [and] if you pay them, that's your punishment for letting them in."

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Trefilov
    Authors of Petya Ransomware Made Businesses Invest in Cyberdefense - Qiwi CTO
    While the FBI does advise victims against paying cybercriminals to recover stolen files, the warnings have mostly fallen on deaf ears. Per the bureau, in 2016 hackers managed to get their hands on more than $2.4 million, the Washington Times reported.

    "You don't think about these things till they happen," Elton Dean, county commission chairman, told the Advertiser Monday. "When you are talking about losing about $5 million worth of files, that's kind of like an emergency situation."

    With officials now in recovery mode, IaIacci announced the county would now be setting up precautionary measures to prevent a similar scenario from happening in the future.

    Related:

    New Ransomware Similar to WannaCry Appeared in China
    Ransomware May Make You 'WannaCry,' Yet Makes Up Less Than 1% of Cyber Threats
    ExPetr Virus Likely Wiper, Not Ransomware – Comae Technologies
    Ransomware Halts Cargo Movement at India's Largest Port
    Ransomware Doesn't Pay: Email Company Ensures Petya Files Stay Scrambled Forever
    Tags:
    ransomware, Montgomery County, Alabama
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    My World, My Rules
    My World, My Rules
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok