Register
02:20 GMT +328 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Damaged electrical installations are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria en Guayama, Puerto Rico September 20, 2017

    Is Trump’s Indifference Toward Puerto Rico Political Payback?

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    US
    Get short URL
    0 22 0 0

    As Puerto Rico is struggling to cope with its largest humanitarian catastrophe in over a century, US President Donald Trump seems rather reluctant to address the issue. Some argue this is his vengeance for the 2016 election.

    The island was damaged so badly by Hurricane Maria that it has been left entirely without electricity, complete with all pleasures of a blackout, such as an almost total lack of communications and a non-functional airport. At least 16 people are known to have died.

    Reports are clear: this US territory is currently in dire need of hurricane relief aid.

    Trump, meanwhile, has displayed an outstanding lack of compassion for the island, sparking a wave of media criticism for barely reacting to the humanitarian catastrophe.

    "The response seems to be very little so far compared to other disasters on the mainland," Jorge Duany, a Florida International University professor with expertise in both Cuba and Puerto Rico said, according to the Miami Herald. "There's a lot of politics behind it."

    Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria
    © AP Photo/ Carlos Giusti
    After San Juan Tweets ‘Humanitarian Crisis in PR,' POTUS Schedules Visit
    Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico September 20. One week later, hurricane relief staff are nowhere to be seen. According to a Miami Herald report, the only officials who have came to the troubled island are Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert and FEMA administrator Brock Long. Their mission was to "'assess the situation and… inform the White House about what is needed most,' as if hurricane relief were a mystery," the report reads.

    Earlier this week, Trump sparked a new round of condemnation after he posted several tweets about Puerto Rico but sandwiched them in the middle of a rant about NFL football players who refused to stand for the national anthem.

    The Independent provides us with the statistics:

    "In the six days since Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico, Mr. Trump has tweeted more than 70 times… […]Within that flurry of activity, Mr. Trump mentioned Puerto Rico a total of five times. After writing on the day the hurricane barreled in that "We are with you and the people of Puerto Rico. Stay safe!" — the 16th tweet he composed that day — he did not mention the island for days."

    And the three tweets that have come some five days after the tragedy and which have received massive media coverage, were "pretty passionate" (in a sarcastic sense), according to the Vanity Fair:

    "Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble," he wrote. "It's old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars…owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities — and doing well."

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 26 сентября 2017 г.

     

    ​The mention of Puerto Rico's debt outraged Trump's critics, who were fast to unearth a golf course scandal from earlier this year, claiming Trump owes the island $33 million for the golf course bankruptcy. Politifact, however, determined last May that Trump came late to the struggling business and was relatively distantly involved in it.

    Damage is seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico September 20, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Hurricane Maria Clobbers Puerto Rico, Causes Island-Wide Power Outage (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
    Apparently, Twitter has become the best means of communication with US government. It took San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz posting a tweet to POTUS' account with a public call for help before Trump finally announced he'd schedule a visit to the island — but no sooner than October 3, two weeks after the disaster. This is in rather stark contrast to the president's visits to Texas and Florida, which both happened less than seven days after hurricanes Harvey and Irma hit the corresponding states — a move that the Guardian specifically described as an attempt not to repeat George W. Bush's 2005 mistake with Hurricane Katrina and New Orleans.

    "Trump's overriding political challenge in Houston and Louisiana, however, will be to not resemble Bush in the wake of Katrina. Bush appeared slow to respond, detached from the suffering and deluded in his confidence in Michael Brown, the hapless head of FEMA in 2005. "‘Brownie, you're doing a heck of a job,' said Bush, misplaced praise which haunted the rest of his presidency," the Guardian reported earlier in September.

    "Puerto Rico needs a lot of money; I am going to Puerto Rico on [next] Tuesday," Trump told White House reporters, referring to his highly delayed visit. "It's the earliest I can go because of the first responders, and we don't want to disrupt the relief efforts."

    Apparently, Trump is not going out of his way to provide the hurricane relief or even show much compassion for the Island of Enchantment. Why is that happening? Well, according to the Miami Herald, Trump is doing it on purpose.

    "Most likely, the malaise is political payback," the website reads.

    According to the website, 72 percent of Puerto Ricans living in Florida voted in favor of Hillary Clinton; Puerto Ricans were even considered Clinton's "secret weapon" to win votes in the state.

    The Miami Herald also compared the performances of Trump and George W. Bush, but in the sense that Maria might cost Trump what he tried to avoid in Houston and Florida.

    "Nine months into his presidency, President Trump doesn't get it: He now represents everyone — and that includes Puerto Ricans, on the mainland and on the island," Miami Herald insists.

    "We are US citizens that just a few weeks ago went to the aid of other U.S. citizens even as we're going through our fiscal downturn and as we were hit by another storm," Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló told The Washington Post.

    "This is a major disaster, not unlike Katrina or Sandy. There is going to be a hefty toll for us to make sure that we can reestablish normalcy and build Puerto Rico back stronger," he added.

    Related:

    Death Toll From Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico Rises to 12 - Reports
    Eye of Hurricane Maria Over Eastern Puerto Rico - US National Hurricane Center
    After Hurricane Maria Demolished Dominica, Puerto Rico Braces for a Direct Hit
    Tags:
    humanitarian catastrophe, politics, Hurricane Maria, Twitter, Donald Trump, United States, Puerto Rico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    My World, My Rules
    My World, My Rules
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok