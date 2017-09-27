Top White House Adviser Jared Kushner Cast 2016 Ballot As Woman

Records accessed by Wire and verified by multiple news outlets indicate White House senior adviser Jared Kushner was registered as a woman when he voted in New York in 2016.

The New York State Board Board of Elections database, which is only accessible to New York residents, shows that Kushner has not declared a party affiliation, last voted November 8, registered in 2009, and is an active voter — but is also registered as a woman.

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci US Presidential Adviser Kushner Used Private Email for WH Business

The White House has sought to crack down on alleged voter fraud with an onerous commission even Republicans casually trashed as absurd, but ensuring White House adviser Jared Kushner’s voter registration status is accurate might be the simplest place to start.

After making unfounded assertions that voter fraud in the US was rampant, US President Donald Trump established a commission to collect voters’ data from all 50 states. Almost every state, 44 in total plus the District of Columbia, partially or fully rebuked the commission’s request.

"Go jump in the Gulf of Mexico," Delbert Hoseman, Alabama Secretary of State, said in response to the invitation to provide the White House with voter data.

In addition to having double-registered in New Jersey and New York, it turns out the president’s son-in-law — tasked with reforming the US government, brokering an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, and stemming the opioid epidemic — couldn’t manage to accurately fill out a voter registration form.

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Chinese Factory Workers for Ivanka Trump’s Brand Make About $1 Per Hour

“Kushner can’t even fill out the most basic paperwork without screwing up, so it’s a mystery why anyone thinks he’s somehow going to bring peace to the Middle East,” Brad Bainum, Press Secretary for American Bridge, said Wednesday. The left-leaning research group was the first noticed the strange mistake.

“Would anyone but the president’s son-in-law still have a West Wing job after repeated disclosure errors and a botched security clearance form?,” Bainum pondered rhetorically.