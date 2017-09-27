Register
23:18 GMT +327 September 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump departs Washington aboard Air Force One

    US May ‘Revisit’ White House Decision to Ditch Air Force One’s Refueling Ability

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US
    Get short URL
    126010

    Lawmakers are pushing back against the White House’s decision to ditch mid-flight refueling for the president’s plane.

    The Boeing jets built for a now-bankrupt Russian firm that will comprise the next Air Force One fleet won’t be able to refuel mid-flight, Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Senate on Tuesday.

    The decision was not driven by the US Air Force, Dunford said, but instead was “made by the White House.”

    The loss of capability immediately drew criticism. Not being able to put more fuel into Air Force One as it flies “will be a limiting factor,” Dunford said, noting that military brass will “have to plan accordingly.”

    File Photo of Air Force One
    © AP Photo/ Bob Leverone
    US Air Force Buying Leftover Russian Jets for President’s Ride

    “We may need to revisit that decision,” Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) said during an Armed Services Committee hearing Tuesday.

    The capability has been touted as a way to help keep a president airborne for as long as needed in the event of a terrestrial disaster, including nuclear war, while allowing the commander in chief to funnel down orders. 

    US President Donald Trump has sought to apply his cost-cutting approach from the private sector to programs like F-35 production and the presidential aircraft fleet. “Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!” Trump tweeted December 6, 2016, before his inauguration.

    Air Force One (File)
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Problems With Air Force One Mark 'Very Serious Blow to Boeing's Reputation'
    The US Air Force wound up ditching plans to build new planes. On August 1, Boeing and the USAF agreed in principle to a deal to buy two 747-8s that were originally built for Russian client Transfer but were never delivered after the company went belly-up in 2015. 

    On September 13, Boeing captured a contract valued at $600 million to do design work on the planes, including installing communications systems, electrical circuits, a medical facility and an executive suite.

    Trump falsely claimed responsibility for lower F-35 per-unit costs earlier this year, even though service officials widely expected cheaper joint strike fighters as a result of economies of scale. 

    Related:

    Problems With Air Force One Mark 'Very Serious Blow to Boeing's Reputation'
    I’ll Take Two! USAF to Buy a Bankrupt Russian Firm’s 747s for new Air Force One
    Boeing Pays Tab on $4M Damage to POTUS’ Air Force One After Dangerous Mistake
    Air Force Jets in One Weekend Scramble Five Times Over Trump Florida Mansion
    'Air Force One' Cost Concerns Show Trump's Priority of Reducing Spending - Team
    Tags:
    Air Force One, White House, US Air Force, General Joseph Dunford, Tom Cotton, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    My World, My Rules
    My World, My Rules
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok