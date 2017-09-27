Register
12:42 GMT +327 September 2017
    Famous 2016 US Election Hoaxer Paul Horner Reportedly Found Dead at 38

    US
    Horner claimed his fake news articles had helped get Trump elected; he fooled his readers with invented tales about President Obama being gay and a radical Muslim.

    Paul Horner, one of America's most well-known fake news writers connected with the 2016 US presidential election, was found dead in his bed outside Phoenix, Arizona on September 18, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mark Casey said Tuesday, according to CBS News broadcaster.

    An autopsy performed by the Maricopa County medical examiner showed that there were "no signs of foul play." The spokesman, however, added that Horner had a history of prescription drug abuse and that "evidence at the scene suggested this could be an accidental overdose."

    Paul Horner, 38, had been known for writing fake stories and spreading them in the internet and social media. His tall tales, among others, included claims that President Obama was gay and a radical Muslim.

    The writer gained more notoriety during the 2016 US presidential race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton by claiming, for example, that protesters were being paid thousands of dollars to demonstrate at Donald Trump's campaign rallies.

    Sputnik has been unable to verify this story so far.

    Tags:
    fake news, death, Paul Horner, United States
