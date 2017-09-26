Register
23:03 GMT +326 September 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. political consultant Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters after appearing before a closed House Intelligence Committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2017.

    Stone Demands Public Retraction of 'Russia Meddling' in Congressional Testimony

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20830

    Famously brash Republican strategist and US President Donald Trump supporter Roger Stone delivered explosive testimony before the House Intelligence Committee (HIC) Tuesday, accusing the committee and others of spreading falsehoods to prop up the story of alleged Russian interference into the 2016 US presidential election.

    Stone, who served as an adviser on the Trump campaign in its earliest days before leaving under controversial circumstances in August 2015, was one of the first to be accused of collusion with the Russian government. Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta accused Stone of having prior knowledge that his emails had been hacked, and that the Russians were the ones who stole them. Stone denied both allegations.

    The famously flamboyant Stone accused members of the HIC of making "irresponsible, indisputably and provably false statements in order to create the impression of collusion with the Russian state without any evidence that would hold up in a US court of law or the court of public opinion."

    Page 2 of Roger Stone's opening statement to the House Intelligence Committee, leaked by Wikileaks beforehand
    © Wikileaks
    Page 2 of Roger Stone's opening statement to the House Intelligence Committee, leaked by Wikileaks beforehand

    Stone, who worked for Republican presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, vehemently denied that he was sympathetic to Moscow. "As someone whose political activism was born from the anti-communism of Senator Barry Goldwater and President Ronald Reagan; and whose freedom-seeking family members were mowed-down by Russian tanks on the streets of Budapest in 1956, I deeply resent any allegation that I would collude with the oppressive Russian state to affect the outcome of the 2016 presidential election."

    Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort is surrounded by reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. (File)
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US Senate Committee May Compel Testimony From Trump Jr., Manafort on Russia

    Stone admonished the HIC for their investigation into individuals like Michael Caputo — a communications adviser on the Trump campaign who says he had to liquidate his children's college fund to pay for a lawyer to defend himself from allegations of Russian collusion. Stone said that similar allegations had been made against him, equally erroneously.

    But it wasn't just Congress that Stone went after: "On January 20, 2017, the New York Times reported that the intelligence services were in possession of emails, records of financial transactions and transcripts of telephone intercepts, which proved that Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Carter Page colluded with the Russians for the benefit of Donald Trump. So, where are these records? Can this committee or our intelligence agencies produce them? I didn't think so."

    Stone said that there was no evidence of Russian hacking of the Clinton campaign or the Democratic National Committee. "I recognize that those who believe that there was collusion between the Trump camp and the Russian state now say Stone, 'MUST HAVE' been involved, but that is not based on one shred of evidence. This is nothing more than conjecture, supposition, projection, allegation, and coincidence, none of it proven by evidence or fact."

    "The mantra-like repetition of the claim by our vaunted 17 intelligence agencies that the 'Russians' colluded with the Trump campaign to affect the 2016 election, does not make it so. These are, after all, the same entities who insisted the North Koreans would not be able to launch a viable rocket for three to five years, that insisted Saddam Hussein was in possession of [weapons of mass destruction] that there was no torture at Abu Ghraib prison, and that the government had no bulk data collection program, until Edward Snowden revealed otherwise."

    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as his campaign manager Paul Manafort (C) and daughter Ivanka (R) look on during Trump's walk through at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, U.S., July 21, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Rick Wilking
    Paul Manafort Demands Probe After Leak Revealed He Was Being Wiretapped

    To Stone, the intelligence report alleging Russian interference is the result of the politicization of American intelligence. Stone accused the intelligence community of being "deeply unhappy over President Trump's refusal to expand the proxy war in Syria and their failure to obtain the no-fly zone promised to them by Hillary Clinton, which would be an open invitation for World War III. That the intelligence agencies have continued to leak, to the detriment of President Trump, in violation of the law, is proof positive of their politicization."

    Stone debunked the claim that he had known about the Podesta leak in advance, saying that he had never said anything to suggest any such thing and there was no evidence that he did. Stone, who in March tweeted that he had a "perfectly legal back channel to [Wikileaks founder Julian] Assange," said that he had never directly communicated with Assange, instead trading information through a journalist intermediary.

    Stone called the allegations that he had colluded with Russia "the worst sort of neo-McCarthyism." He added that he had "never represented any Russian clients, have never been to Russia, and never had any communication with any Russians or individuals fronting for Russians, in connection with the 2016 presidential election."

    Stone concluded his statement by admitting that he believed there was "a foreign nation which was colluding with a presidential campaign in an attempt to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Therefore, I strongly urge this committee to investigate the numerous, publicly documented contacts between Ukraine and the Clinton campaign, particularly in light of recent public reports that Ukraine is now providing sophisticated missile technology to North Korea. Please do not continue to perpetuate falsehoods here today."

    Related:

    Diplomatic Closures Confirm Trump Trapped in Anti-Russia Policies - Ex-Advisor
    US Has No Plans to Ease Anti-Russia Sanctions, May Impose More - Trump's Advisor
    Ex-Trump Advisor Carter Page to Testify Before House Committee on Russia Probe
    Obama Security Advisor Rejects Senator’s Improper Call to Testify on Russia
    US House Committee Got All Documents Requested on Ex-Advisor Flynn - White House
    Tags:
    testimony, Russia Gate, House Intelligence Committee, Democratic National Committee, New York Times, Michael Caputo, Roger Stone, John Podesta, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan, Julian Assange, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Fetch
    Not Walking-the-Talk
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok