Register
18:29 GMT +326 September 2017
Live
    Search
    The Dallas Cowboys, led by owner Jerry Jones, center, take a knee prior to the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Expect NFL Madness to Fumble 'Big Media' Empires

    © AP Photo/ Matt York
    US
    Get short URL
    0 7401

    The NFL serves as a money-making driver for the MSM’s top US-based TV networks. But football owners and players have taken a knee to disrespect the American flag and fans, which will likely result in huge financial losses for the league. Tom McGregor takes a closer look.

    By Tom McGregor, CCTV.com commentator and editor for CCTV.com, based in Beijing

    The mainstream media (MSM) appears indestructible. They control a media narrative that endorses ‘globalist first’ and social justice warrior (SJW) principles. And despite the MSM’s dwindling audience numbers, Western media empires refuse to change and have continued a relentless assault on US President Donald Trump and his supporters.

    Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels during the national anthem before the start of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Bruce Maxwell of the Oakland Athletics has become the first major league baseball player to kneel during the national anthem.
    © AP Photo/ Eric Risberg
    Batter Up: First US Baseball Player Joins American Football Protests
    But for those who oppose the MSM, they should not lose heart since Trump has recently uncovered the “Achilles heel” of major TV networks in the country.

    The big TV networks — Fox, CBS, and NBC (along with ESPN-owned by ABC) — are bankrolled by ad revenues generated from broadcasting NFL (National Football League) games. The ‘cash cow’ allows the MSM to pursue their own political agendas, while media executives and reporters can enjoy the high-life with superstar salaries and benefits.

    Trump Telling Like It Is

    Apparently, Trump has taken notice. According to video footage, Trump spoke at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama on Friday. He blasted NFL players for taking a knee in front of the American flag during the national anthem, which is considered unpatriotic since players and spectators are expected to stand at that time.

    “We are proud of our country, we respect our flag,” said Trump. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b**** off the field, he’s fired.”

    Trump also highlighted the NFL’s slide in ratings, which are “down massively, massively.”

    And here’s the huge dilemma, TV networks pay enormous sums for NFL broadcasting rights.

    Back-Breaking Deals

    In Dec. 2011, the NFL signed a nine-year TV deal (2013-2022) worth over US $27bn.

    According to Forbes magazine, “Financial terms have not been released, the three networks (CBS, Fox, and NBC) are expected to pay roughly $3bn. a year, (compared to prior contract — collective annual payment, $1.9bn.) ESPN re-upped its deal with the NFL … at an annual rate of $1.9bn.”

    In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif.
    © AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez, File
    Remembering Kaepernick: Is the NFL 'Vilifying' US Football Players Who 'Stand Up' to Racism?
    The money figures seem astronomical, considering that major TV networks are struggling. They are required to make annual payments and can’t renegotiate terms until NFL contract expires in 2022.

    Meanwhile, MSM reporters have encouraged football players to take a knee to support the Hillary Clinton-inspired resistance movement. Hence, TV networks have signed on to a suicide pact to keep ‘identity politics’ mainstream.

    Momentum Set for Failure

    TV ratings for the NFL may continue to plunge, especially since most die-hard football fans are pro-Trump and many have joined the NFL Boycott. Some fans have posting videos of themselves burning their team’s jerseys and memorabilia.

    The demise of the NFL would eventually lead to lower salary caps for teams, and perhaps the day may arise when players score touchdowns for minimum wage. But the hardest hit will be the MSM and we may witness bankruptcies coming soon.

    When ad revenues decline for TV networks, they can no longer afford to pay for broadcasting rights of the NFL. But they must pay off their debts and if unable to do so, they must file Chapter 11 (bankruptcy declaration) to renegotiate payments to creditors.

    Point of No Return Has Arrived

    The TV networks, as well as NFL owners and players, can no longer change their fortunes under their control. Last week, more than 200 NFL players took a knee to protest the flag and fans are unlikely to forgive them.

    To make matters worse, Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Guard Alejandro Villanueva, an Army Ranger, and veteran of the Afghanistan war appeared to have taken a heroic stand last Sunday as the lone player on his team to stand up for the flag.

    St. Louis Rams
    © REUTERS/ Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
    'Hands Up, Don't Shoot': NFL Players Support Ferguson With Сontroversial Flashmob
    But Villanueva had disavowed his patriotic actions a day later, writing on Twitter, “Every single time I see that picture of me standing by myself, I feel embarrassed.”

    What a shame, but the snowflake and SJW crowds have assumed control of America’s stadiums and we can expect them to demand safe spaces for non-football fans to join players in taking a knee.

    The TV networks may soon realize that politicizing the NFL does not boost profits and former fans will eventually find a new sport to cherish.

    Related:

    Most Dead NFL Players Tested Found to Have Brain Disease
    NFL Star Shows How It Feels to Be Locked in a Car on a Hot Day
    NFL Charges Millions to National Guard for In-Game Soldier Salutes
    Tags:
    comment, protest, knee, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok