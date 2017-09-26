Register
    The Dallas Cowboys, led by owner Jerry Jones, center, take a knee prior to the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Boos in Arizona as Dallas Cowboys Owner Joins Kneeling NFLer's in Anthem Protest

    © AP Photo/ Matt York
    The owner of the Dallas Cowboys, an American football team, has joined his players in a protest against racial inequality that has drawn the ire of US President Donald Trump, who insists that kneeling instead of standing for the national anthem is disrespectful.

    The owner of the Dallas Cowboys NFL team, Jerry Jones, has demonstrated his support for the players' stand against racial inequality as they dropped to one knee before the national anthem was played during their game on Monday evening.

    ​The Dallas Cowboys tweeted a picture of Jones with the team. The Cowboys and their opponents in Sunday's game, the Arizona Cardinals, stood and joined arms when the national anthem was sung.

    ​US President Donald Trump has criticized NFL players for kneeling before the national anthem, on Twitter and in speeches.  He told a crowd in Alabama on Saturday, he said "Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he's fired. He's fired!"

     

    ​​Boos could be heard from the crowd in Arizona as they made the gesture, which is intended to draw attention to police brutality and racial inequality in the US. 

    ​​It originated with former San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Several teams in the NFL have started to kneel during the national anthem in solidarity with the cause.

    ​​Trump and his supporters say that kneeling before the anthem is "disrespectful" to the US flag and to veterans who sacrificed their lives for their country, but opinions appear to be divided.

    ​​Some veterans themselves have said that they support the campaign started by Kaepernick, arguing that the demonstrators have a right to protest injustice where they see it.

