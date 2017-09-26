Boos in Arizona as Dallas Cowboys Owner Joins Kneeling NFLer's in Anthem Protest

The owner of the Dallas Cowboys, an American football team, has joined his players in a protest against racial inequality that has drawn the ire of US President Donald Trump, who insists that kneeling instead of standing for the national anthem is disrespectful.

The owner of the Dallas Cowboys NFL team, Jerry Jones, has demonstrated his support for the players' stand against racial inequality as they dropped to one knee before the national anthem was played during their game on Monday evening.

​The Dallas Cowboys tweeted a picture of Jones with the team. The Cowboys and their opponents in Sunday's game, the Arizona Cardinals, stood and joined arms when the national anthem was sung.

Tremendous backlash against the NFL and its players for disrespect of our Country.#StandForOurAnthem🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 сентября 2017 г.

​US President Donald Trump has criticized NFL players for kneeling before the national anthem, on Twitter and in speeches. He told a crowd in Alabama on Saturday, he said "Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he's fired. He's fired!"

It was all about unity tonight for the @dallascowboys before during and after the game. Job well done all around. 88 proud of 88! — Drew Pearson (@88DrewPearson) 26 сентября 2017 г.

Dallas #Cowboys kneel and are immediately boo'd by the entire stadium in Arizona. Ha! 😂 pic.twitter.com/L31p7scXGe — Alex 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) 26 сентября 2017 г.

​​Boos could be heard from the crowd in Arizona as they made the gesture, which is intended to draw attention to police brutality and racial inequality in the US.

Massive crowds boo as Dallas Cowboys and owner take a knee before the anthem.



The NFL is imploding. — Funkytown (@hotfunkytown) 26 сентября 2017 г.

Props to @notthefakeSVP for his eloquent postscript on the @dallascowboys statement of unity "If that made you mad, you just want to be mad" — James Roday (@JamesRoday) 26 сентября 2017 г.

​​It originated with former San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Several teams in the NFL have started to kneel during the national anthem in solidarity with the cause.

I would like to take a moment & apologize 2 every veteran who witnessed @dallascowboys eviscerate upon our nation, our soldiers & our flag🇺🇸 — JohnWickofPolitics (@Gingrich_of_PA) 26 сентября 2017 г.

​​Trump and his supporters say that kneeling before the anthem is "disrespectful" to the US flag and to veterans who sacrificed their lives for their country, but opinions appear to be divided.

#DallasCowboys fans: burn your Cowboys merch on video with the American anthem playing. Upload and tweet it. #BoycottNFL #BoycottNFLSponsors — Sebastian Pershing (@sebpersh) 26 сентября 2017 г.

As veterans we stood up to defend America's most essential freedoms.

Today we kneel. #VetsForKaepernick #TakeAKnee pic.twitter.com/ZsI0uLK2Nk — Vets Against Trump (@commondefense) 24 сентября 2017 г.

​​Some veterans themselves have said that they support the campaign started by Kaepernick, arguing that the demonstrators have a right to protest injustice where they see it.