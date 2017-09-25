Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S

    Trump 'Panders to Extremist Base' in Revised Travel Ban - US Rights Group

    © REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz
    US
    On Sunday Donald Trump's administration has announced new travel restrictions which expand the previous travel ban to eight countries adding Venezuela, Chad and North Korea to the list. US Rights Group Director Albert Fox Cahn says that this step indicates Trump's support for white supremacist views.

    NEW YORK (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump encourages hateful rhetoric by revising travel ban, Council on American-Islamic Relations Legal Director Albert Fox Cahn told Sputnik on Monday.

    "Perhaps the truest indicator of the president’s white supremacist agenda is the fact that he is embraced by racists, Islamophobes, neo-Nazis, and bigots of all stripes who see his views as reflecting their own," Cahn said. "Ten months after his election, instead of promoting the values that lifted up this nation, Donald Trump is still pandering to an extremist base that considers itself superior to other Americans."

    On Sunday afternoon, the Trump administration announced it would amend the existing travel ban that temporarily prohibits travel to the United States for nationals of Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Yemen, to include nationals of Venezuela, Chad and North Korea.

    US Supreme Court Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ KAREN BLEIER
    US Supreme Court Cancels Argument in Trump's Travel Ban Case Amid New Restrictions
    Cahn stressed that the revised executive order on immigration goes against "traditional American aspirations of religious and racial inclusion" and unfairly targets Muslim population.

    However, the fact that the updated order now embraces non-Muslim majority countries may affect the arguments that Trump introduces security measures solely on the ground of religion.

    The new measure will take effect on October 18, eight days after the US Supreme Court begins hearing arguments about the original travel ban issued in January. The existing measure will remain in effect until October 18.

