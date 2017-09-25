Register
22:35 GMT +325 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Chelsea Manning, right, is interviewed by filmmaker Eugene Jarecki, left, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, during a forum, in Nantucket, Mass.

    ‘Treason’: Chelsea Manning Turned Away at Canadian Border Over US Crimes

    © AP Photo/ Steven Senne
    US
    Get short URL
    0 18520

    The government of Canada denied the entry of US whistleblower Chelsea E. Manning this month on the grounds that the crimes Manning was convicted of in the US “would equate to an indictable offense, namely Treason,” if the transgressions were committed inside Canadian borders.

    According to a document from Canada’s immigration office shared by Manning on Twitter, the former US Army intelligence analyst "has not been authorized to enter Canada" following an attempt at "seeking entry as a temporary visitor at St. Bernard de Lacolle Point of Entry on September 22, 2017."

    Chelsea Manning
    © Twitter/@xychelsea
    'American Traitor': CIA Head Cancels Harvard Speech Learning Chelsea Manning is on the Guest List Too

    Posted on Manning’s Twitter account on Monday, the document states that Manning told customs officials about being convicted in 2013 of charges the immigration office says "are violations associated with the United States Espionage Act."

    A court martial found Manning guilty on five of six counts of violating the Espionage Act, stealing US government property, breaching statutes listed in the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, and several military infractions. Former US President Barack Obama commuted Manning’s sentence in January, before leaving office. Manning served seven years of a 35-year sentence before being released from federal custody May 15.

    Manning delivered thousands of classified documents, videos, cables and field reports to WikiLeaks in an act of whistleblowing while still employed with the US Army in 2010. She remains a controversial figure: some call Manning a traitor for violating the law; others commend her disclosures for painting a more honest picture of the US war effort in Iraq.

    Manning stated via Twitter that she "will be challenging denial of entry at a Canadian 'admissibility hearing'" at a yet-to-be-determined date.

    Chelsea Manning
    © Twitter/@xychelsea
    Chelsea Manning’s WikiLeaks Release Didn’t Damage US Interests, Pentagon Admits

    A spokesperson for the office for Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada told CBC News via email "our government is committed to ensuring that every case put forward to IRCC is evaluated based on merits and in a fair manner. All applicants can expect impartial, professional treatment and clear, accountable decision-making."

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Toronto on Monday he looked forward to learning more about the case.

    Related:

    Chelsea Manning’s WikiLeaks Release Didn’t Damage US Interests, Pentagon Admits
    Whistleblower Chelsea Manning to Be Freed Next Week After 7 Years Behind Bars
    GOP's Reaction on Obama Commuting Manning's Sentence Hypocritical - White House
    Trump Calls Whistleblower Manning ‘Ungrateful Traitor’ Who Should Stay in Prison
    #HelloWorld: Chelsea Manning Shows Off New Look After Release from Prison
    Tags:
    Espionage Act, Wikileaks, US Army, Justin Trudeau, Chelsea Manning, Iraq, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People in traditional Bavarian costumes vote in the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Munich, Germany, September 24, 2017
    German Voting Day: Sights of the Bundestag Election 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok