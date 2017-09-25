Register
    A man watches a television screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea.

    The United States Has Not 'Declared War' on North Korea - State Department

    US Department of State East Asia and Pacific Affairs Bureau spokesperson Katina Adams has commented on the remarks by the North Korean foreign ministers, who said that Pyongyang is at war with Washington and has the right to shoot down US strategic bombers outside its airspace.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has not declared war on North Korea, US Department of State East Asia and Pacific Affairs Bureau spokesperson Katina Adams told Sputnik on Monday.

    Going further, she stressed that no country is allowed to fire on another nations' aircraft or ships if they are in international space or waters.

    "We continue to seek a peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Adams said.

    North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho addresses the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Friday, Sept. 23, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    North Korea Claims Country's Nuclear Weapons Meant for Self-Protection
    The statement comes a few hours after North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said Monday the DPRK has every right to "take countermeasures against the United States, including shooting down American strategic bombers outside the DPRK's airspace, as Donald Trump declared war" on the Asian country.

    The tensions between Pyongyang and Washington have been escalating recently over Pyongyang's nuclear test. North Korea has been continuously performing missile launches and nuclear tests, all conducted in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The most recent test was made on September 15, when North Korea launched a ballistic missile, which flew over Japan before falling into the northern Pacific some 20 minutes after the launch.

