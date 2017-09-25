The United States Has Not 'Declared War' on North Korea - State Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has not declared war on North Korea, US Department of State East Asia and Pacific Affairs Bureau spokesperson Katina Adams told Sputnik on Monday.
Going further, she stressed that no country is allowed to fire on another nations' aircraft or ships if they are in international space or waters.
"We continue to seek a peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Adams said.
The tensions between Pyongyang and Washington have been escalating recently over Pyongyang's nuclear test. North Korea has been continuously performing missile launches and nuclear tests, all conducted in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The most recent test was made on September 15, when North Korea launched a ballistic missile, which flew over Japan before falling into the northern Pacific some 20 minutes after the launch.
All comments
Show new comments (0)