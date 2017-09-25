US Supreme Court Cancels Argument in Travel Ban Case Amid New Restrictions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Oral arguments in the case against Trump’s order on travel restrictions for the citizens of six predominantly-Muslim countries will no longer be heard on October 10, as previously scheduled, according to the Supreme Court’s updated calendar.
"The cases are removed from oral argument calendar, pending further order of the Court," the order stated.
On Sunday, the Trump administration announced it would amend the existing travel ban that temporarily prohibits travel to the United States for nationals of Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Yemen, to include nationals of Venezuela, Chad and North Korea.
