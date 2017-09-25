US Supreme Court Cancels Argument in Travel Ban Case Amid New Restrictions

The US Supreme Court has removed arguments in the case of the Trump administration's travel ban from its schedule due to new travel restrictions issued by the White House over the weekend, a court order said on Monday.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Oral arguments in the case against Trump’s order on travel restrictions for the citizens of six predominantly-Muslim countries will no longer be heard on October 10, as previously scheduled, according to the Supreme Court’s updated calendar.

"The cases are removed from oral argument calendar, pending further order of the Court," the order stated.

The cases were set to be argued before the court on October 10. The lawyers have been asked to submit briefs by October 5, explaining whether or not the new restrictions issued on Sunday make the old travel ban court cases moot.

On Sunday, the Trump administration announced it would amend the existing travel ban that temporarily prohibits travel to the United States for nationals of Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Yemen, to include nationals of Venezuela, Chad and North Korea.