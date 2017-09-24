1 Dead, 8 Injured Following Mass Shooting in Nashville Tennessee

At least one person has been killed and eight more injured in a mass shooting at a church in Antioch, a neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee.

The shooting took place at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, a church in a southern suburb of the city. Local media say that police began receiving reports of a shooting shortly after 11 am local time.

Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted that one woman was killed in the parking lot outside the church, with six others shot.

Gunman opens fire at Church of Christ Burnette Chapel on Pin Hook Road. 1 woman dead in parking lot...6 other innocents shot... pic.twitter.com/yuwjfGPjXs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) 24 сентября 2017 г.

Police confirmed that the gunman has also been wounded, taken into custody and taken to hospital. Another victim, reported to have been pistol whipped, was also taken to hospital.

Gunman wounded and at hospital. 1 other victim pistol whipped and at hospital. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) 24 сентября 2017 г.

Joseph Pleasant, a spokesman for the Nashville Fire Department, confirmed to the Tennessean that between six to eight people were injured and being transported to area hospitals. The majority of the victims are over the age of sixty, the Department said. "All of the wounded except for one is over the age of 60." The spokesman could not confirm the severity of the injuries.

The Fire Department tweeted that those members of the church who had not been injured were taken to a safe location.

Members of the church not injured are in a safe locational pic.twitter.com/e1pPdiBdGx — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) 24 сентября 2017 г.

The church holds its regular weekly service at 10 am on Sundays.

BREAKING: scene of shooting at church in Antioch. 6 wounded. @WKRN on TV with special report right now. https://t.co/sJKXJxYSk6 pic.twitter.com/r4ZiegdTEP — Elbert Tucker (@ETuckerNews) 24 сентября 2017 г.

The area near the church has been cordoned off while police continue their investigation.

A woman whose home is located near the scene of the shooting told local media that a couple had come to their door, saying "someone is shooting at us at the church," leading her husband to call the police. The husband then went to the church to investigate, finding the female victim laying in the parking lot, shot in the back, and another in the doorway of the church.

Woman near scene of Tennessee Church shooting says victims came to her door



pic.twitter.com/EwkxJS7sY7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) 24 сентября 2017 г.

Speaking to reporters, Bill Hunter, a former minister at the church, said that the pastor and his wife were among those who had been shot.

"I'm just absolutely stunned," Hunter said. "I just can't believe that somebody would come in off the street and start shooting, but that seems to be what happened."