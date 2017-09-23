Register
23:34 GMT +323 September 2017
Live
    Search
    FILE- In this file frame grab from video provided by Voice of America, members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail are shown violently reacting to peaceful protesters during Erdogan's trip last month to Washington

    ‘You’re a Terrorist’: Attendees Yell at Erdogan During NY Speech

    © AP Photo/ Voice of America
    US
    Get short URL
    0 34840

    Attendees heckled Turkish President Erdogan in New York City during the latter’s speech for the Turkish American National Steering Committee as security services grabbed protestors and violently hustled them out of the building

    "You're a terrorist, get out of my country," one attendee yelled during Erdogan's speech on the sidelines of the 72nd UNited Nations General Assembly in NYC, before being punched and taken away, according to BBC.

    Turkish security personnel struggle to take a sign away from protesters in front of the Brookings Institute before the arrival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington.
    © REUTERS/ JOSHUA ROBERTS
    Erdogan's Enforcers: Top 5 Attacks on Civilians (VIDEO)

    Meghan Bodette, another attendee who had taken part in the action against Erdogan that was staged at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square, tweeted: "Yes. I stood up with YPJ flag [the all-female Kurdish military group]…was pulled from chair and removed. I got escorted out and ran, some friends were briefly questioned."

    Eyewitness Halil Demir said he saw an attendee shoved to the ground after protesting at Erdogan's speech, adding that he later saw another man handcuffed and lying on the floor.

    The footage from the speech details several attendees being punched and dragged away by suited men. It is not clear whether security personnel were allied with the Turkish president or if they were hotel employees.

    Attendees seeking to disrupt the speech by the increasingly autocratic Turkish leader claimed that they were acting to publicly condemn Erdogan's nationalistic policies at home, and his foreign policy in Syria and Iraq.

    Attendees carried flags and banners supporting the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), a Kurdish militant group. The Turkish president views the YPG as part of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) — banned by Erdogan — which has sought autonomy from Istanbul for the past 30 years.

    Erdogan has repeatedly condemned the US military alliance with Kurdish forces in Syria against Daesh.

    According to the New York Police department, five attendees were "briefly detained," but none were arrested.

    On May 11, 11 people were injured and two were arrested in Washington DC after a peaceful protest by opponents of Erdogan outside of the Turkish ambassador's residence became violent as Turkish presidential bodyguards were seen to be given the go-ahead by Erdogan to violently disband the marchers.

    DC police described the brawl as a "brutal attack of peaceful protestors."

    Related:

    Trump, Erdogan Reject Iraqi Kurdish Vote on Independence
    WATCH: Erdogan’s Guards Attack American Protesters in New York
    Erdogan: Trump Apologized for Turkish Security Service in Washington
    Erdogan’s S-400s, Abe-Modi Summit, North Korean Sanctions
    Erdogan Spokesman Slams Juncker's Remarks on Turkish EU Accession
    Tags:
    brawl, protesters, United Nations, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok