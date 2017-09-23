Melania Trump Set to Embark on Her First Solo Trip Abroad as FLOTUS

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that his wife would lead the US delegation to 2017 Invictus Games, being held in Toronto, Canada, on September 23-30.
This year, she has already accompanied the president on three overseas visits, but the Saturday event will be her first solo trip abroad.
She will be following in the footsteps of her predecessor Michelle Obama, who participated in the opening ceremony of the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando.
For comparison, Michelle Obama waited 15 months before her first overseas trip, which was to Haiti and Mexico in 2010. Since then, she made 22 solo trips abroad as the first lady of the US, visiting over 40 countries.
The Invictus Games were launched in 2014 by Prince Harry as an international sporting event for servicemen and women injured in combat.
"I was heartened by the great success of the inaugural Invictus Games that took place in London in 2015 and the second games in Orlando, Florida, last year," the first lady said in her statement.
All comments
Show new comments (0)