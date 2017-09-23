Melania Trump Set to Embark on Her First Solo Trip Abroad as FLOTUS

Eight months into her tenure, Melania Trump is set to make her first solo trip abroad as the first lady of the United States.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that his wife would lead the US delegation to 2017 Invictus Games, being held in Toronto, Canada, on September 23-30.

This year, she has already accompanied the president on three overseas visits, but the Saturday event will be her first solo trip abroad.

She will be following in the footsteps of her predecessor Michelle Obama, who participated in the opening ceremony of the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando.

For comparison, Michelle Obama waited 15 months before her first overseas trip, which was to Haiti and Mexico in 2010. Since then, she made 22 solo trips abroad as the first lady of the US, visiting over 40 countries.

On the agenda of her daylong stop Saturday in Toronto are a meeting with Britain’s Prince Harry, founder of the sporting event, a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and an address to the American athletes taking part in the competition.

The Invictus Games were launched in 2014 by Prince Harry as an international sporting event for servicemen and women injured in combat.

"I was heartened by the great success of the inaugural Invictus Games that took place in London in 2015 and the second games in Orlando, Florida, last year," the first lady said in her statement.