Register
02:20 GMT +323 September 2017
Live
    Search
    An international air traveler (r) clears US Customs and Border Protection declarations to enter the United States in the US Customs and Immigration area at Dulles International Airport(IAD) , December 21, 2011 in Sterling, Virgina, near Washington, DC

    US May Extend 'Travel Ban' With Additional Screening And More States Included

    © AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    US
    Get short URL
    0 91 0 0

    The Trump administration intends to update its "travel ban" imposed earlier this year on citizens from six majority-Muslim states. The new security enforcement will be reportedly extended on a wider range of nations with the additional screening measures affecting all of the individuals traveling to the US from these countries.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump is reviewing a report from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which would place tailored restrictions on travel from countries that do not meet US safety standards, Counselor to the Secretary of Homeland Security Miles Taylor said in a press briefing on Friday.

    "The Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke… has notified the president which countries do not adequately meet our standards and she has submitted to him recommendations for travel restrictions to protect the United States and to pressure those countries to take action to improve security," Taylor said.

    US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly testifies at a House Appropriations Committee Homeland Security Subcommittee hearing on The Department of Homeland Security Fiscal Year 18 Budget Request on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 24, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ NICHOLAS KAMM
    US DHS Chief Doesn't Know What New Airport Bomb Scanning Technology Actually Is
    A temporary "travel ban" on individuals from six majority-Muslim countries is set to expire on Sunday. Neither DHS officials nor the White House will comment on when a decision on the restrictions are expected from Trump, or on any contingency plans in place if a decision is not made before the temporary ban expires.

    On Friday, the US local media reported that DHS has marked 17 nations as potentially failing to comply with the US security standards adding that the new safety policy could include additional screening with the profound check of person's background and social-media accounts as well.

    The Trump's "Travel ban" has been one of the key legislation orders signed by the US president merely a week after moving into the Oval Office in January. Initially there were seven nations on the list failing to meet US security standards — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and Iraq. In March, Trump's administration made this list shorter by removing Iraq from the "banned states".

    Related:

    US Supreme Court Permits Trump's Travel Ban Enforcement Against Refugees
    Trump Travel Ban Can't Block Extended Family, US Appeals Court Rules
    US State Dept. Updates North Korea Travel Warning Ahead of Tourist Ban
    US Attorneys General Oppose Trump's Appeal in Travel Ban Case
    US Supreme Court Confirms Trump 'Overreached' on Travel Ban
    Tags:
    security, restrictions, travel ban, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok