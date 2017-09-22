WATCH: Protesters Interrupt Comey's Speech at Historically Black College

Students chanted slogans, including "We shall not be moved," "We are here to reclaim this space" and "No justice, no peace, no racist police," as former FBI Director James Comey was delivering a convocation speech at Howard University in Washington, DC.

Howard, a historically black college, hired Comey as a guest lecturer.

Comey had to suspend his speech and told the protesters that he hoped they would listen to what he has to say, but the protesting continued.

The event was live-streamed on the university’s website, but the feed was stopped.

"I love the enthusiasm of young folks, but I wish they understood what a conversation is. I look forward to adult conversations about what is right and what is true," Comey said.

WATCH: Protesters sing "We Shall Not Be Moved" as former FBI Director James Comey takes stage at Howard University https://t.co/k8TBMzujwd — NBC News (@NBCNews) 22 сентября 2017 г.

The protest was organized by a group calling itself Howard University Resist. The group issued a press-release, in which it described the action as a "vigil for victims of state-sanctioned violence and rally" against Comey.

"​A white man trying to silence and overshadow the voices of Black people," the group characterized Comey in one of its tweets.

A white man trying to silence and overshadow the voices of Black people. Not surprised. Even at my HBCU #ReclaimConvocationHU — #HUResist (@HUResist) 22 сентября 2017 г.

​