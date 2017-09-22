US Marine Corps to See First Woman Infantry Officer Join Ranks

The officer, whose name hasn't yet been disclosed, has already completed the final graded stage of the course alongside her male peers, US military officials confirmed to The Washington Post. She is one of the four female Marine officers who volunteered and attempted the course after ground combat specialties were opened to women last year in April.
About 10 percent of all candidates give up on the first day of the course, which begins with a combat endurance test and assessments of skills like weapons assembly and land navigation."This is such a huge deal," Kate Germano, a retired lieutenant colonel who previously commanded the all-female 4th Recruit Training Battalion, wrote on Twitter.
The graduation will take place on Monday aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.
