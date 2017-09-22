Disaster 'Relief'? FEMA Tweets Phone Sex Line Instead of Roof Repair Number

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Monday accidentally invited Floridians affected by Hurricane Irma to make a call to a phone sex line instead of roof repair program.

Earlier this month, Hurricane Irma tore through the Caribbean, devastating several islands before making its way to Florida, where it caused flooding and massive power outages. At least 26 people died as a result of the storm.

In the aftermath of the disaster, the US Army Corps of Engineers has launched a program called "Operation Blue Roof," which provides Florida residents whose roofs had been damaged with fiber-reinforced tarps. It allows locals to stay in their homes and protects property while repair works are under way.

FEMA posted a tweet directing homeowners hit by the hurricane to visit the program's website or call 1-800-ROOF-BLU.

Surprisingly, it turned out that the number in the tweet belonged to a phone sex line. When people in need of fiber-reinforced tarps dialed the number, they were greeted by an automated message welcoming callers to "America's hottest talk line," where "hot ladies," apparently with little knowledge about disaster relief, are waiting to talk to "interesting and exciting guys" for free.

#FL: If your roof was damaged due to Hurricane #Irma, Operation Blue Roof may be able to help: 1-888-ROOF-BLU or https://t.co/Y51kOUx1l3 pic.twitter.com/MQw60p96ym — FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) 20 сентября 2017 г.

​On September 20, after FEMA was informed about the mistake, the tweet was taken down and replaced with the new one containing the program's correct number, which is 1-888-ROOF-BLU.