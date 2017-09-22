Register
02:05 GMT +322 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A foreign currency dealer in Ampang

    ‘It's Not True': North Korea Owes Tens of Thousands in New York Parking Tickets

    © AFP 2017/ MOHD RASFAN
    US
    Get short URL
    112240

    No one likes to pay a parking ticket, not even North Korea.

    According to an investigation conducted by NBC New York, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea has racked up a bill of more than $156,000 for roughly 1,300 unpaid parking tickets.

    U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz
    Pyongyang's Posters of ‘War Madman' Trump Land in South Korea (PHOTOS)
    In the hopes of tracking down a North Korean diplomat to talk out the headache-inducing bill, the investigative team found themselves face-to-face with Jong Jo.

    "It's not true, it is false," Jong, a secretary at Pyongyang's United Nations mission, said. "Whenever we have a ticket, we pay… if we have three tickets the city does not allow us to renew their permission."

    Turns out the three-ticket rule dates back to 2002, when a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was issued between New York City and the US State Department. Per the MOU, the city holds the right to revoke a diplomatic parking decal if the vehicle attached to it fails to pay three or more citations.

    However, the majority of North Korea's parking tickets were handed out prior to the 2002 MOU. Many of them date back to the 1990s, the network reported.

    North Korea wasn't the only one ditching out on the parking meter, though. Syria, Iran, Russia and China also owe a little something something.

    Since the 2002 agreement was made, foreign nations have racked up just under $700,000 in parking fines, compared to millions before the MOU, the Department of Finance told NBC 4.

    Related:

    US Strategic Command: We Assume North Korea Has Nuclear ICBM
    Seoul to Send Millions of Dollars Worth of Food, Medicine to North Korea
    China to Trump: ‘Political Chest-Thumping’ Toward North Korea is Unhelpful
    North Korea Warns US of ‘Final Ruin’ After Trump Takes Military Bluster to UN
    Merkel Criticizes Trump's Threats to North Korea Voiced at UN General Assembly
    Tags:
    tickets, parking, New York City, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead of International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead at International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Nambia, the New Wonderland
    Nambia: the New Wonderland
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok