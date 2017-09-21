Trump Approval Rating Lifts Since February - Poll

A total of 43 percent of US voters approve Donald Trump's job, a three point increase since August.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Approval of the job US President Donald Trump is doing has increased for the first time since February, a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll revealed on Thursday.

When asked "In general, do you approve or disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as President," a total of 43 percent of US voters said they approved, which is up three points from the same poll in August. Trump's disapproval rating was 52 percent in this poll.

In the same poll from February, Trump's approval was 44 percent, but since then, it has remained at 40 or 39 percent.

The poll has a margin of error of plus-minus 3.3 percentage points.