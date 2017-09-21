Great Discoverer: Trump's 'Nambia' Gaffe Makes Him Butt of Twitter Jokes (VIDEO)

President Trump invited an avalanche of online ridicule with Twitter users far and wide skewering him for mistakenly referring to Namibia, a country in southern Africa, as "Nambia" while meeting with African leaders at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The White House rushed to quickly clarify that Trump meant "Namibia", but it was too late to prevent a viral tsunami from crashing down on US leader.

The video of Trump saying that "Nambia’s health system is increasingly self-sufficient” took the Internet by storm.

Trump, at a lunch with African leaders, refers to the non-existent country of "Nambia." pic.twitter.com/N8megnC1Xi — David Mack (@davidmackau) 20 сентября 2017 г.

Viral Tsunami

One Twitter user ventured an opinion that the mysterious "Nambia" was full of golf courses of which Trump is a great fan.

"Nambia is made up of nothing but golf courses! Coast to coast golf corses everwhere folks! The best golf courses, believe me!" — Trump pic.twitter.com/qdtn3FTGaM — 💙Blue Humanity💙 (@BlueHumanity) 21 сентября 2017 г.

#Nambia is the land where the unicorns run free, rainbows stretch across the sky, and Trump isn't an idiot. — Bo Jacksonski (@TrumpkinAnalyst) 20 сентября 2017 г.

In other news, Trump created a new country in Africa today.

Nambia. If someone finds it on a map please let me know. Thank you#Nambia — Sea_United_Hawks (@MmedeSevigne) 20 сентября 2017 г.

Some wondered what life in "Nambia" could be like.

QOTD and no one is even a close second: “Nambia’s health system is increasingly self-sufficient.” — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) 20 сентября 2017 г.

I heard that everyone in #Nambia has an Emmy and won the popular vote…



Amd they have large hands. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) 21 сентября 2017 г.

Others played on his threat to wipe North Korea off then face of the earth.

Anyone who thinks President Trump won't wipe North Korea off the face of the earth should try finding Nambia on a map. — Boothby Graffoe (@boobygraffoe) 21 сентября 2017 г.

​​​Trump even got a message for “the King of Nambia”.

Dear President Trump:



I want to invest 5 billion US$ in Carrier plants and clean coal projects. Please send bank info.



The King of #Nambia — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) 20 сентября 2017 г.

I cant wait to book my vacation to #Nambia. I hear its beautiful this time of year.#Trump#MAGA — Tea Party Amercan (@BarryWirth) 20 сентября 2017 г.

Obama's '57 States' Vs. Trump's 'Nambia'

Others found solace in that, unlike his predecessor, Barack Obama, who thought there were 57 states in the US, Trump’s slip was about Africa.

Hold up, wait a minute, they are actually criticizing Trump for mispronouncing #Nambia?



Remember when Obama said he visited "57 states"? pic.twitter.com/pAI7vbnAhY — Cali-Conservative (@CaliConsrvative) 21 сентября 2017 г.

#Nambia? Big Deal, At Least Trump Made A Mistake About AFRICA… Obama Thought There Were 57 States In AMERICA🤣 pic.twitter.com/nFnbQeuhmE — Deplorable😡Rāzərbak (@MediaJuggernaut) 20 сентября 2017 г.

'Covfefe' Meets 'Nambia'

The mysterious word "covfefe" that Donald Trump tweeted in May was not forgotten either with many Twitter users making fun of what actually turned out to be a mistype and actually stood for “coverage.”

' #Nambia is the No. 1 producer of #Covfefe ' Maybe true in an alternate universe lol🤣 Whoever said that is a genius. Happy Thursday 👩🏼👼🏻🐥🐣🎃 — Jena C. (@JenaC2) 21 сентября 2017 г.

You guys shouldn’t make fun of Nambia.



Without Nambia, we would not have any covfeve.#Nambia — YS (@NYinLA2121) 21 сентября 2017 г.

Trump’s gaffe on Wednesday came hard on the heels of his Tuesday’s speech at the UN which caused the much-talked about “facepalm” by the White House chief of staff John Kelly who was visibly embarrassed by his boss’ verbal escapades.

Photos of Kelly’s frustrated reaction immediately went viral online resulting in a flurry of tweets.

This is not the first mistake by the leader. During his first foreign policy speech as a presidential candidate in 2016, Donald Trump mispronounced the name of Tanzania saying it as “TanzAInia.”