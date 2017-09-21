Register
03:21 GMT +321 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The Washington Monument is seen beyond the US State Department's flag June 30, 2015 in Washington, DC

    Next Assistant Secretary of State May Try Mending Ties With Russia

    © AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    US
    Get short URL
    0 13420

    Former US official claims that if the Senate approves A. Wess Mitchell to become the next assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, one of Mitchell's tasks would be continued search for bilateral areas of cooperation with Russia.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Former US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Daniel Fried told RIA Novosti in an interview that if the Senate approves A. Wess Mitchell to become the next assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, one of Mitchell's tasks would be to try to improve ties with Moscow.

    On Tuesday, the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations is expected to consider Mitchell's candidacy.

    "The… area, which I think… any US administration would have in its Russia policy would be a continued search for bilateral areas of cooperation," Fried said, answering a question about the outcome of Mitchell's potential appointment in regards to Russia and Eurasia.

    The former US official added that cooperation with Moscow was likely to span across several areas, particularly in easing tensions around North Korea.

    "We have to be able to work with Russia, where we can," Fried said, adding that Mitchell would also try to stabilize the two states' relations in a number of other fields.

    U.S. President Donald Trump stands in the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Final Reshuffle: How New State Department Nominations Alter US Foreign Policy
    At the same time, the former diplomat added that yet another element Mitchell would likely focus on would be "resisting Russian aggression against its neighbors."

    According to the White House, Mitchell is an expert on transatlantic ties and NATO. He graduated from Texas Tech University, Georgetown University School of Foreign Service and recently earned a Ph.D. at Freie Universitaet in the German capital.

    The post of the Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs was previously occupied by Victoria Nuland, one of the co-engineers of the February 2014 Ukrainian coup who helped appoint the country's replacement leaders.

    Related:

    Do US-Russia Ties Risk Plunging Into a 'New Caribbean Crisis'?
    New Sanctions: Moscow Regrets Russia-US Ties 'Have Not Passed Strength Tests'
    Sanctions to 'Break Europe Away From US', Facilitate EU-Russia Ties
    Ex-Russian Envoy to US Kislyak Believes Russia-US Ties Not in State of Cold War
    US, Israel Can’t Match Russia When It Comes to India Ties - Rostec CEO
    US Has to Refrain From 'Sanctions Diktat' to Boost Ties With Russia - Kremlin
    Tags:
    U.S. Department of State, Wess Mitchell, Daniel Fried, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fair-Weather Friend
    Fair-Weather Friend
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok