Next Assistant Secretary of State May Try Mending Ties With Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Former US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Daniel Fried told RIA Novosti in an interview that if the Senate approves A. Wess Mitchell to become the next assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, one of Mitchell's tasks would be to try to improve ties with Moscow.

On Tuesday, the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations is expected to consider Mitchell's candidacy.

"The… area, which I think… any US administration would have in its Russia policy would be a continued search for bilateral areas of cooperation," Fried said, answering a question about the outcome of Mitchell's potential appointment in regards to Russia and Eurasia.

The former US official added that cooperation with Moscow was likely to span across several areas, particularly in easing tensions around North Korea.

"We have to be able to work with Russia, where we can," Fried said, adding that Mitchell would also try to stabilize the two states' relations in a number of other fields.

At the same time, the former diplomat added that yet another element Mitchell would likely focus on would be "resisting Russian aggression against its neighbors."

According to the White House, Mitchell is an expert on transatlantic ties and NATO. He graduated from Texas Tech University, Georgetown University School of Foreign Service and recently earned a Ph.D. at Freie Universitaet in the German capital.

The post of the Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs was previously occupied by Victoria Nuland, one of the co-engineers of the February 2014 Ukrainian coup who helped appoint the country's replacement leaders.