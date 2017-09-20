Register
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain.

    Selective US Media Approach to Russia-Bashing Pursues 'Other Goals' - Assange

    According to the WikiLeaks founder, the US media's selective approach to so-called Russia-bashing materials shows that this method is used for "other goals."

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US media's disregard for leaked materials recently released by WikiLeaks about a Russian company allegedly working together with the country's authorities on surveillance indicates that a so-called Russia-bashing is a "method used for other goals," WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said on Wednesday.

    The documents, released by the whistleblowing website on Tuesday, revealed that a company called PETER-SERVICE, a provider for billing solutions that was subsequently expanded to the sector of surveillance, was cooperating with the Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and Interior Ministry on the development of surveillance technologies. The company did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comments.

    "Fascinating that top French, German etc. press have produced news write-ups of #SpyFilesRU but US press only 'doesn't fit narrative' op-eds. Naively, one would think there's great material in #SpyFilesRU for Russia-bashing but it appears R-b is just a method used for other goals," Assange wrote on Twitter.

    Over recent months, US media has repeatedly reported about Russia's alleged role in influencing the results of the 2016 presidential vote. Moscow, in turn, has repeatedly denied the US claims of meddling in the electoral process, maintaining that it does not interfere with the domestic affairs of other countries.

