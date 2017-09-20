Register
04:36 GMT +320 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Handcuffed

    Utah Cop Who Arrested Nurse Previously Reprimanded For Sexual Harassment

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10310

    Police documents show Salt Lake City Detective Jeff Payne - currently being investigated for dragging and arresting a nurse in July - was previously reprimanded for sexually harassing a female co-worker.

    According to an internal affairs investigation launched by the Salt Lake City police, Payne harassed a fellow employee in a "severe and persistent" manner back in 2013. The report detailed several incidents when the detective initiated "unwanted physical contact" and even sent a "disparaging email."

    Utah nurse is arrested and handcuffed for refusing to draw unconscious patient's blood
    © Screenshot/Shaun King
    ‘I Did Nothing Wrong': Utah Nurse Violently Arrested for Not Handing Over Unconscious Patient's Blood (VIDEO)
    Though Greg Skordas, Payne's lawyer, admitted Monday that the reprimand was a problem, he also suggested it was just one part of a decorated 27-year record, however, the docs also showed Payne faced a vehicle-chase complaint from the Utah Highway Patrol in 1995.

    Currently placed on paid administrative leave, Payne's discipline history was made public in response to a request made by AP and several media outlets, as investigations were launched into the wrongful arrest of Utah charge nurse Alex Wubbels.

    Wubbels, a former Olympic Alpine skier, was arrested July 26 after she refused to draw the blood of an unconscious patient that law enforcement officers brought in to Utah University's Burn Unit.

    ​Per hospital policy, law enforcement officers in the Beehive State must meet one of three requirements for blood draws: the patient gave their consent, the patient was under arrest, or a search warrant was obtained. They met none.

    And yet, despite Payne acknowledging the criteria was not met, he pushed for the procedure to be done, later threatening Wubbels she would be charged and arrested if she continued to refuse.

    Wubbels, then shocked by Payne's threats, dialed her supervisor, but minutes into the conversation was hauled off by the detective.

    "Help! Help! Somebody help me!" Wubbels, recorded on Payne's body camera, is heard yelling as she's being put in cuffs. "Stop! Stop! I did nothing wrong!"

    Since the late July arrest two of three investigations into the incident have concluded. The first — the internal affairs investigation — determined both Payne and his supervisor, Lt. James Tracy, violated five policies that clashed with the department's code of ethics.

    "You determined extremely poor professional judgement (especially for an officer of 27 years of experience)," the Salt Lake City police department declared of Payne, the Daily Utah Chronicle reported. "Which calls into question your ability to effectively serve the public and the Department in a manner that inspires the requisite trust, respect, and confidence."

    US Police officers. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    Utah Police Officer Probed for Arresting Nurse Who Refused to Draw Blood

    The second investigation — an independent review by the Civilian Review Board — found that both officials failed to understand the laws in question. The final inquiry is looking into why the university's police department failed to intervene after Wubbels called them in once Payne became agitated.

    Though both Payne and Tracy have until October 3 to respond to the results of the internal affairs investigation, Salt Lake City Police Department's Chief Mike Brown will make a final decision that may include termination of employment.

    The unconscious patient that set off the unfortunate series of events was brought into the facility after being involved in a car crash. Police officers were trying to determine if he had illicit drugs in his system at the time of the collision, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

    Related:

    Meanwhile... In Utah... Trump's Scheme to Sell Off Sacred Tribal Public Lands
    US Government Overreaches in Utah and Korea; Death Penalty in Arkansas
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Utah Senator That Declared Porn a ‘Public Health Crisis’ Wants Sites Sued
    Tags:
    arrest, Salt Lake City Police, Utah
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Skills on Point: Russian and Belarussian Forces Show Their Power at Zapad 2017 Drills
    Skills on Point: Russian, Belarussian Forces Show Their Power at Zapad Drills
    Newest Intellectual Height
    New Intellectual Low
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok