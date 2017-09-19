Register
04:22 GMT +319 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Police officer

    Swastikas, ‘Kill Jews' Messages Spray-Painted on New Jersey Diner (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 9810

    Driving to work Sunday morning, employees at New Jersey's New Airport Diner were "shocked," "angry," and in "disbelief" after coming face-to-face with several anti-Semitic messages spray-painted on the family-owned establishment.

    "They took their time," Miguel Velez, an employee at the diner, told the New Jersey Herald. "They wanted to do it, but I just don't know why here."

    ​Splattered with swastikas and several anti-Semitic messages including "Kill Jews," and "Heil Hitler," the vandals didn't just stop at the exterior of the Sussex County-based eatery — they took their "random act of stupidity" inside.

    "Everything inside [of the freezer] was just thrown all over all the ground… the vegetables, the hamburgers, ice… everything in this storage area… just completely thrown out," Velez told local station News 12.

    Though state troopers were on the scene for roughly three hours, one employee says it's likely the vandals left enough evidence to lead to an arrest.

    Members of the British Muslim Forum and religious leaders from Christian and Jewish faiths pay their respects at St Ann's square in Manchester, England Sunday May 28, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Rui Vieira
    Almost Third of British Jews Consider Leaving UK Amid Rising Anti-Semitism
    "They were dumb enough to leave a bunch of evidence behind for the state troopers to find," Sharon Smith, another employee at the restaurant, told the Herald. "[The owners] are all in shock, no one knows what to think about it."

    "I want to believe it's a bunch of young kids that don't know the meanings of the messages, they think it's a cool thing to do or whatever, but, in another sense, you just don't know anymore," Smith added.

    Since the incident was publicized, a GoFundMe page was initiated to help raise money to replace food and materials lost, according to Ashley Craig, the page founder.

    "I created this GoFundMe for the owner of the Airport Diner, Frankie, who has been the owner of the Airport Diner for 12 years," Craig wrote. "He is a man of few words, but all he was able to say today is ‘why?'"

    Though the building has since been repainted, the page's initial goal of $1,500 has already been reached with its total of $2,317.

    Related:

    Rising Tide of Anti-Semitism in UK Reaching Tipping Point, Research Shows
    Bundestag Report Points Finger at Muslims for Rising Anti-Semitism in Germany
    Trump Denounces Anti-Semitism After Bomb Threats at Jewish Centers
    Pence Visits Dachau Camp as Administration Dodges Questions About Anti-Semitism
    Official Anti-Semitism Definition by Britain Amid Rise in Anti-Jewish Attacks
    Tags:
    Anti-Semitism, restaurant, New Jersey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok