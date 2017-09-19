Swastikas, ‘Kill Jews' Messages Spray-Painted on New Jersey Diner (PHOTOS)

Driving to work Sunday morning, employees at New Jersey's New Airport Diner were "shocked," "angry," and in "disbelief" after coming face-to-face with several anti-Semitic messages spray-painted on the family-owned establishment.

"They took their time," Miguel Velez, an employee at the diner, told the New Jersey Herald. "They wanted to do it, but I just don't know why here."

​Splattered with swastikas and several anti-Semitic messages including "Kill Jews," and "Heil Hitler," the vandals didn't just stop at the exterior of the Sussex County-based eatery — they took their "random act of stupidity" inside.

"Everything inside [of the freezer] was just thrown all over all the ground… the vegetables, the hamburgers, ice… everything in this storage area… just completely thrown out," Velez told local station News 12.

Though state troopers were on the scene for roughly three hours, one employee says it's likely the vandals left enough evidence to lead to an arrest.

"They were dumb enough to leave a bunch of evidence behind for the state troopers to find," Sharon Smith, another employee at the restaurant, told the Herald. "[The owners] are all in shock, no one knows what to think about it."

"I want to believe it's a bunch of young kids that don't know the meanings of the messages, they think it's a cool thing to do or whatever, but, in another sense, you just don't know anymore," Smith added.

Since the incident was publicized, a GoFundMe page was initiated to help raise money to replace food and materials lost, according to Ashley Craig, the page founder.

"I created this GoFundMe for the owner of the Airport Diner, Frankie, who has been the owner of the Airport Diner for 12 years," Craig wrote. "He is a man of few words, but all he was able to say today is ‘why?'"

Though the building has since been repainted, the page's initial goal of $1,500 has already been reached with its total of $2,317.