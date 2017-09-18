Register
20:47 GMT +318 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    HI-SEAS mission

    Life on Mars Simulation on Earth's Largest Volcano Comes to a 'Gratifying' End

    © NASA. HI-SEAS mission
    US
    Get short URL
    1139 0 0

    "Life on Mars" has finally ended for six researchers cooped up for the last eight months in a mocked-up habitat made to resemble the Red Planet - but in reality, the world's largest active volcano.

    The crew of four men and two women were part of a NASA-backed experiment staged in Hawaii to try and better understand the psychological impact a long-term space mission would have on astronauts.

    Before their release on Sunday, September 17, they had remained in quarantine inside a dome placed on a vast plain below the summit of the Big Island's Mauna Loa.

    While isolated, the group wore space suits on their simulated voyage to Mars, ate mostly freeze-dried food, and traveled around in teams when they left their small living structure to carry out a variety of tasks.

    Samuel Payler, a doctoral candidate at the UK Center for Astrobiology at the University of Edinburgh, was among those taking part in the exercise.

    As he emerged from the HI-SEAS (Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation), the Scot said:

    "It's really gratifying to know that the knowledge gained here from our mission and the other missions will contribute to the future exploration of space in general."

    Now the data they produced during their time will help NASA select individuals and groups with the right mix of traits to best cope with the stress, isolation and danger of a two-to-three year trip to Mars.

    The US space agency has already announced that it hopes to send humans to the red planet by the 2030s.

    Food and Comms

    During this latest mission, Joshua Ehrlich, one of the crew members, grew fresh vegetables, including  carrots, peppers, pak choi, Chinese cabbage, mustard greens, radishes, tomatoes and potatoes.

    "I mean it was phenomenal just that delicious fresh taste from home really was good," Mr. Ehrlich said.

    Throughout their venture, all communications with the outside world were subjected to a 20-minute delay — the time it takes for signals to get from Mars to Earth.

    Laura Lark, the team's information technology specialist, believes a manned voyage to Mars remains a reasonable goal for NASA.

    "There are certainly human factors to be figured out, that's part of what HI-SEAS is for. But I think that overcoming those challenges is just a matter of effort. We are absolutely capable of it," Ms. Lark said.

    Crew Resilience

    Space
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Life on Mars: Let's Try Oman Desert First for Space Mission

    Throughout their time, the crew played games designed to measure their compatibility and stress levels and maintained logs about how they were feeling.

    To gauge their moods they also wore specially-designed sensors that measured voice levels and proximity to other people in the 111-square meter living space.

    They could sense if people were avoiding one another, or  if they were toe-to-toe in an argument.

    "We've learned, for one thing, that conflict, even in the best of teams is going to arise. So what's really important is to have a crew that, both as individuals and a group, is really resilient, is able to look at that conflict and come back from it," said Kim Binsted, the project's lead investigator at the University of Hawaii facility.

    While other Mars simulation projects exist around the world, the Hawaii researchers say the rugged Mars-like landscape on Mauna Loa is the most realistic.  

    Related:

    The Martians: NASA Researchers to Simulate Mars Life in Active Volcano
    Life on Mars: Let's Try Oman Desert First for Space Mission
    China to Build First Mars Simulation Base in Qinghai Province
    Tags:
    space colonization, mars, Mars colony, space travel, experiment, space exploration, science, NASA, Mars, space, United States, Hawaii
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok