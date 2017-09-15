Vatican Recalls Priest From US Over Suspected Violation of Child Pornography Law

According to the Holy See's press service, the Vatican has recalled a member of its diplomatic corps from the United States over suspicions of violating laws relating to child pornography images.

ROME (Sputnik) – The Vatican recalled Friday a priest who was a member of its diplomatic corps from the United States over suspicions that he had violated child pornography laws, the Holy See's press service said in a daily bulletin.

"On August 21 last, the Department of State of the United States of America notified the Secretariat of State, through diplomatic channels, of a possible violation of laws relating to child pornography images by a member of the diplomatic corps of the Holy See accredited to Washington. The Holy See, following the practice of sovereign states, recalled the priest in question, who is currently in Vatican City," the bulletin said.

Vatican’s Secretariat of State submitted the obtained information to the Promoter of Justice of the Vatican Tribunal.

"The Promoter of Justice opened an investigation and has already commenced international collaboration to obtain elements relative to the case," the bulletin added.

The name of the recalled priest remains unknown in accordance with the existing inquiry procedures.