'Jew Haters', 'KKK': Facebook Launches Probe Into Site's Ad Targeting System

Facebook has temporarily shut down the "self-advertising targeted fields" in its advertising system following complaints that advertisers could target users interested in such themes as "Jew Hater" and "Hitler did nothing wrong."

The network automatically generates categories which advertisers can choose as their target based on the information in its users' profiles.

As result, the system had accidently put offensive phrases in the list of hobbies and interests that advertisers may want to choose for their ads.

Following the first revelation made by the group ProPublica, the website Slate decided to test the system in a similar way, typing phrases like "Kill Muslimic Radicals" and "Ku-Klux-Klan" in the search engine. As a result, over a dozen offensive categories popped up and were similarly approved by the social network

All in all, the categories included only several thousand users, but their very existence has raised concerns about the efficiency of the social network's hate speech monitoring system.

How was that even an option? Well, #Facebook just lost my advertising dollars. https://t.co/VOREPt9hlz — Lisa K Berton (@lisano1) 15 сентября 2017 г.

What does it say about America when #Facebook accepts money for advertising targeted at Jew Haters? #Trump is not our only scumbag. — John Lundin (@johnlundin) 14 сентября 2017 г.

Facebook said it will keep the service shut down until the problem is resolved.

#Facebook has tightened rules on advertising to restrict inappropriate content from being monetised https://t.co/cHbtlsPgoE pic.twitter.com/aU5Bi8ULim — MRA Marketing (@MRAMarketing) 15 сентября 2017 г.

Later, Harvard's research fellow Joshua Benton wrote on Twitter that Internet users can also find similar categories for Google ad words, but their range is even broader.

Thus, for each category like, for example, "burning Jews", Google suggests several keywords, including "burnt Jews," "did they burn Jews" and etc.