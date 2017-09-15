Harvard Revokes Giving Chelsea Manning Fellowship After Morell, Pompeo Demarche

A Harvard dean, Douglas W. Elmendorf, said Friday that he was withdrawing his invitation to former US soldier and WikiLeaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning to be a visiting fellow after CIA Director Mike Pompeo refused to hold a speech on campus and former CIA acting Director Mike Morell resigned from his senior fellowship post in protest.

Douglas W. Elmendorf, the dean of Harvard Kennedy School, apologized for the inconvenience, saying he had made a mistake.

"I see more clearly now that many people view a visiting fellow title as an honorific, so we should weigh that consideration when offering invitations," Elmendorf wrote in a letter released on the Harvard Kennedy School website on Friday.

"I apologize to her and to the many concerned people from whom I have heard today for not recognizing upfront the full implications of our original invitation," he added.

Former CIA acting director Mike Morell has resigned his senior fellowship post at Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government, saying that he "cannot be part of an organization that honors a convicted felon and leaker of classified information."

The CIA director, Mike Pompeo, refused to hold a speech at the university, calling its invitation of Manning a "shameful stamp of approval."

Despite revoking its decision to give an honorary title to US whistleblower Chelsea Manning, Harvard University still invites the former US soldier to "spend a day" at the campus talking to students, media reported.

The university's intention to give Manning the honorary title has also been severely criticized in social media, with internet users calling the plan "unbelievable" and saying that a person convicted of spying activities shouldn't be appointed a fellow.

In 2010, Manning was found guilty of leaking sensitive information regarding US operations in Iraq and Afghanistan to WikiLeaks. The court-martial found that Manning made the leaks "with reason to believe such information could be used to the injury of the US or the advantage of any foreign nation." She was subsequently sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Manning was released from a military prison at Ft. Leavenworth in May, after her sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama.