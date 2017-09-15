Register
15 September 2017
    US Army paratroopers drive Light Tactical All Terrain Vehicles (LTATV) through a familiarization course on Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

    US Soldier Killed in Fort Bragg Training Mishap in North Carolina

    © AP Photo/ Sgt. Eliverto Larios/US Army
    US
    The US Army Special Operations Command reports that the training incident at Fort Bragg military site claimed the life of one soldier, while seven others were injured.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A special operations soldier died after sustaining an injury in a training incident at Fort Bragg military site in the state of North Carolina, the US Army said Thursday.

    "Staff Sgt. Alexander P. Dalida… died Sept. 14, during a training exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The cause of death is under investigation," the Army said in a statement.

    The Army’s Special Operations Command said earlier fifteen soldiers were injured during a demolitions training mishap at the Fort Bragg range that involved students and cadre from the Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School but later the number was amended to eight. All the wounded were taken by helicopter and ambulance to local hospitals. One soldier died whereas the information on the condition of seven others is not available yet.

    This Sept. 6, 2016, photo released by the U.S. Marine Corps shows Marines with the 2nd Amphibious Assault Battalion aboard AAV-7 Amphibious Assault vehicles during an exercise on the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tenn.
    © AP Photo/ Lance Cpl. Jered Stone
    Five US Marines From Fiery Accident at California's Camp Pendleton in Critical Condition
    Local media initially reported an explosion but there was no official confirmation. The events are currently under investigation.

    The incident occurred one day after 15 Marines were injured when an amphibious vehicle caught fire during a training exercise at a military base in California.

