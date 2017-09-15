New Batch of Clinton Emails Reveal 'Pay For Play' in State Dept - Watchdog

Government watchdog Judicial Watch has released new emails belonging to Hillary Clinton and her aide Huma Abedin which show how classified information was mishandled.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A batch of 97 newly published emails of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s aide Huma Abedin show a number of additional examples of classified information being sent through an unsecure account, conservative activist group Judicial Watch said in a press release.

On Thursday, the US State Department made public 1,617 new pages of documents as part of a lawsuit over Clinton's use of a private email server.

Judicial Watch reports that these emails reveal Clinton Foundation friends recieving favors from the Department of State.

"The emails show ‘what happened’ was that Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin obviously violated laws about the handling of classified information," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in the release on Thursday.

Fitton added that the growing evidence of "pay for play" adds urgency for a serious criminal probe by an independent Justice Department under President Donald Trump.

One of the email communications reveals major Clinton Foundation donor Eddie Trump's request for help from Russian American Foundation Vice President Rina Kirshner to get the non-profit organization engaged in a program initiated by the State Department.

In 2015 news broke that Hillary Clinton used her private email account for official communication containing classified information.

Judicial Watch, according to its website, is a conservative, non-partisan organization focused on government transparency. The organization claims to be nonpartisan but has publicly applauded Trump’s policy decisions. The group’s former CEO was involved with scores of lawsuits against Bill and Hillary Clinton dating back to the 1990s.