The Fix Is In? Bad Reviews of Clinton’s Book Mysteriously Deleted from Amazon

One-star reviews of Hillary Clinton’s postmortem of the 2016 presidential election enigmatically disappeared from the page after the former presidential candidate’s book had just a three-star rating overall - the average mark has since jumped to 4.9 out of 5 stars.

As of 6 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, 19 of 645 reviews gave Clinton’s book one star (3 percent), 6 reviews gave two stars (1 percent), zero gave three stars, 12 rated four stars (2 percent) and 606 reviews marked five stars (94 percent).

The reviews haven’t always been so positive, the Washington Times reports. According to Zero Hedge, on Wednesday afternoon there were an equal number of five-star and one-star reviews. Clearly that is no longer the case based on the latest distribution of scores, which are heavily concentrated around five-star reviews.

“They delete negative reviews that don’t agree with their political affiliation,” Riddy J says in a comment on the top critical review, adding “I regret EVERY dollar I ever gave to you and Jeff Bezos. Absolutely disgusting.”

An Amazon spokesperson said in comments to the Washington Times that the company strives to maintain the integrity of reviews. “In the case of a memoir, the subject of the book is the author and their views. It’s not our role to decide what a customer would view as helpful or unhelpful in making their decision,” the Amazon spokesperson explained.

© REUTERS/ Simon & Schuster The official book jacket cover for Hillary Clinton’s book "What Happened" is shown in this image released in New York, NY, U.S., July 27, 2017

“We do however have mechanisms in place to ensure that the voices of many do not drown out the voices of a few,” the company spokesperson said, adding that the company does take down “customer reviews that violate our community guidelines.”

“Amazon wiped out negative reviews,” one Amazon customer wrote September 14. “What happened to the negative reviews? Looks like Amazon is censoring,” a reviewer identified only as ‘Amazon Customer’ pointed out.

Since losing the election, Clinton has bizarrely gone out of her way to pin the defeat on everyone but herself. Speaking at the 2017 Code Conference in San Francisco in June, Clinton claimed Democrats’ data operations were “poor,” “nonexistent,” and “wrong.”

Former chief statistician at the Democratic National Committee, Andrew Therriault, lambasted the bogus accusation. “I’m not willing to let my people be thrown under the bus without a fight. DNC Data folks: today’s accusations are f*@*king bullsh*t, and I hope you understand the good you did despite that nonsense.”

Democratic operatives told Sputnik News Clinton’s product was simply a bad one and that virtually no amount of dressing up a bad product was going to deceive American voters.