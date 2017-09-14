Register
23:11 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    The USS Jimmy Carter, the most heavily armed attack submarine built, is docked in Groton, Conn., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2005.

    US Navy's Most Advanced Submarine Flies the Infamous Jolly Roger (PHOTO)

    © AP Photo/ Jack Sauer
    US
    Get short URL
    155102

    Sailing back home to Bangor, Washington, the USS Jimmy Carter found itself heading straight into a metaphorical web of questions after a vigilant journalist spotted a familiar banner alongside the beloved American flag.

    Swaying with the winds of the Evergreen State's Hood Canal, Ian Keddie, a Scottish freelance defense journalist, spotted the jolly roger, an age-old flag typically associated with pirate folk.

    ​Why would a US Navy vessel be compelled to hoist up a flag synonymous with raiders, you wonder? Well, it seems unclear at the moment since government officials are keeping mum on the matter, but some experts have a theory and it has to do with the British Royal Navy.

    ​Back in 1901 Admiral Arthur Wilson, the First Sea Lord of the British Royal Navy, said that submarines were "underhanded, unfair, and damned un-English." Disgusted by the sneaky capabilities of submarines, Wilson later suggested sub crews should be captured and hanged just as was done to pirates.

    Swedish co-founder of the Pirate Bay website Fredrik Neij (C), 36, is taken by Thai immigration police officers at Don Mueang airport, to an immigration detention centre in Bangkok on November 5, 2013.
    © AFP 2017/ Nicolas ASFOURI
    Yo Ho Ho! Resilient Pirate Bay Returns to Its Former Glory

    However, more than a decade later, Commander Max Horton of the HMS E9 urged his crewmen to hoist up the skull and crossbones proudly after the vessel successfully sank a German cruiser during World War I. According to The Drive, Horton's move was a play on Wilson's disdain — in the end, this was the moment that would forever link the usage of the jolly roger with underwater crafts.

    Though it's unlikely the Seawolf-class nuclear-powered boat sank any ships during its journey, The Drive's Tyler Rogoway says the American submarine likely just completed one of its "secret missions" successfully.

    The 450-foot-long boat is in fact one of three in its class that's specifically modified to take on some of the Land of the Free's most covert underwater operations. The Carter can deploy unmanned submersible vehicles, insert commandos, and, according to some, it could even splice undersea cables. 

    Related:

    Boeing Wins $676.5Mln to Manufacture F-18 Combat Aircraft for the US Navy
    US Navy’s Tomahawk Will Strike Moving Maritime Targets by 2022
    Iranian Navy Warns US Ship Off Sinking Fishing Boat in Persian Gulf
    Secret CIA Docs Reveal What Worried US Intel Most About Soviet Navy Capabilities
    Robust Robotics: US Navy to Upgrade Attack Subs with Underwater Drones
    Tags:
    USS Jimmy Carter, US Navy, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vroom Vroom! Hottest Wheels of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
    Vroom Vroom! Hottest Wheels of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
    Global Gun Store
    Global Gun Store
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok