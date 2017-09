The US Geological Survey reported Thursday that a 3.3 magnitude earthquake shook the ground about ten kilometers from San Jose, California.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A 3.3 magnitude earthquake shook the ground about ten kilometers from San Jose, California, the US Geological Survey said in an advisory on Thursday.

"M[agnitude] 3.3 — 3km N[orth] of East Foothills, California," the advisory stated. "10.0km (6.2mi[les] NE San Jose, California."

No injuries or significant damage has been reported.