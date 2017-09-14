New York City Takes Action on Climate Change Despite US Leaving Paris Accord

The New York mayor told reporters that the city would implement the 2016 Paris climate agreement despite the fact the United States was withdrawing from the accord.

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — New York will be the first city in the United States mandating that the least efficient buildings dramatically cut greenhouse gas emissions in line with the goals of 2016 Paris climate agreement despite the fact the United States is withdrawing from the accord, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press release on Thursday.

"Time is not on our side," de Blasio stated. "New York will continue to step up and make critical changes to help protect our city and prevent the worst effects of climate change. No matter what happens in Washington, we will not shirk our responsibility to act on climate in our own backyard."

On June 1, President Donald Trump, who repeatedly criticized the Paris climate agreement during the election campaign as potentially dangerous for the US economy, announced the US withdrawal from the accord.

The agreement aims to keep the increase in average global temperature below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Each party to the deal has agreed to cut emissions and is expected to produce plans for achieving the stated goals, determine a time line and report on achieved progress.

De Blasio said the new program mandates the city's 14,500 least efficient buildings, which together produce almost a quarter of New York City's total greenhouse gas emissions, to accelerate and deepen major efficiency upgrades.

The mayor also said New York City will continue to honor the established goals of Paris Climate Accord despite US withdrawal.