Mysterious Creature 'Out of a Horror Flick' Washes Up on Texas Beach (PHOTOS)

A US woman, Preeti Desai of the National Audobon Society stumbled upon the remains of a fanged and apparently eyeless creature as she walked on the beach in Texas City on September 6.
She photographed the bizarre-looking “fish” and posted the images on Twitter asking the science community to help figure out what she had found.
Okay, biology twitter, what the heck is this?? Found on a beach in Texas City, TX. #wildlifeid pic.twitter.com/9IUuuL65qh— Preeti Desai🌿 (@preetalina) 6 сентября 2017 г.
They finally caught the attention of Dr. Kenneth Tighe of the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, who said he was almost certain that it was actually a fangtooth snake-eel.
Fangtooth eels, also known as “tusky eels,” are native to the Gulf of Mexico and live at depths of 60 to 90 meters.
They can grow to 120 centimeters and feed on small fish or crustaceans.
Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston causing severe flooding. The damage is expected to cost between $150 and $180 billion.
All comments
Show new comments (0)