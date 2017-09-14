Trump Says No Deal Reached With Democrats on DACA Program, Border Wall

The US president wrote on his Twitter that he didn't strike a deal on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program with the Senate Minority Leader and the House Minority Leader during their Wednesday dinner.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday that despite a statement from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, there was no deal reached on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

"No deal was made last night on DACA," Trump stated in a Twitter message. "Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent."

No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14 сентября 2017 г.

​Trump added, "The wall, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built."

The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14 сентября 2017 г.

​After the Wednesday dinner, Schumer and Pelosi announced they made a deal with the president to protect DACA individuals and improve border security, without building a wall on the US-Mexico border.

The DACA act, established by the administration of former President Barack Obama in 2012, grants temporary residency and work privileges to immigrants, referred to as "Dreamers," who were brought to the United States illegally as children.

On September 5, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced DACA’s termination with a six-month delay to allow authorities to close pending applications and renewals, and give the US Congress a chance to pass legislation that would make the program permanent.