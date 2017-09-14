Register
14:02 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Free Syrian Army fighters patrol in Jarablus, Syria. (File)

    US Reportedly Allots Billions to Send Soviet-Style Arms to Syrian Rebels

    © AP Photo/
    US
    Get short URL
    51347110

    In its arms supplies for Syrian rebels, the US is using "misleading documentation," undermining the UN’s Arms Trade Treaty, a report by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN) revealed. However, the Pentagon has denied the claims, saying all of its papers are correct.

    According to the report the Pentagon is working with various contractors and sub-contractors in Eastern Europe and the post-Soviet states to implement an arms and ammunition supply program that will cost $2.2 billion.

    The program is separate from the now-defunct Syrian Train and Equip program. It was reportedly started in September 2015 and the first delivery arrived in October 2015. Since then, the Pentagon has spent more than $700 million funding its operations. The Department of Defense has also budgeted an additional $584 million for the program for 2017 and 2018, and over $900 million has been contracted to be spent by 2022.

    The Pentagon's Arms Spending Spree for Syrian Rebels
    © BalkanInsight
    The Pentagon's Arms Spending Spree for Syrian Rebels

    According to the investigation, the Pentagon is buying the munitions through two channels: the Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and the Picatinny Arsenal, a US Army weapons facility in New Jersey. The supplies are transported by sea and air from Europe to Turkey, Jordan and Kuwait and then distributed to US allied rebel forces in northern and southern Syria. This equipment reportedly includes firearms, mortars, AK-47 rifles, heavy machine guns, RPGs and various types of ammunition.

    The Pentagon's Black Sea arms supplies route to Syria
    © BalkanInsight
    The Pentagon's Black Sea arms supplies route to Syria

    In providing Syrian rebels with weapons, the Pentagon has used "unusual and misleading documentation" that exploits a "loophole" in the mechanism aimed at preventing diversion of arms to terrorists or war criminals, the report claimed.

    The German and the US flags fly at the entrance to the US Airbase in Ramstein, southern Germany
    © AFP 2017/ DANIEL ROLAND
    Pentagon Denies Shipping Arms to Syrian Opposition Via US Bases in Germany
    Under the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty (ATT), exporters must take action to prevent weapons supplies from being diverted and used to commit crimes. For this purpose, the Pentagon must provide a valid end-user certificate to guarantee the weapons’ final destination.

    "But a certificate issued by SOCOM under the Syria program and seen by reporters does not mention Syria as the final destination. Instead, it lists SOCOM as the final user. [This] allows SOCOM to divert the equipment to any army or militia to whom it is providing security assistance, including Syrian rebels," the report read.

    According to experts, such practices pose a danger to the global arms control mechanism.

    "An end user certificate that did not contain [the final destination] would be self-defeating and highly unusual. The US is undermining the object and purpose of the ATT," Patrick Wilcken, a researcher on arms control and human rights at Amnesty International, was quoted as saying in the report.

    The Iraqi end user certificate on the left clearly states the ammunition’s final destination. The SOCOM document on the right leaves the end user open and has been described as misleading by an Amnesty International expert
    © BalkanInsight
    The Iraqi end user certificate on the left clearly states the ammunition’s final destination. The SOCOM document on the right leaves the end user open and has been described as "misleading" by an Amnesty International expert

    Despite the fact that Washington has not yet ratified the ATT and therefore is not legally bound by it, as a signatory the US is expected not to violate it. However, according to Wilcken, the munition supplies to Syrian rebels seem to be undermining the treaty.

    Pentagon Says Arms Supplies to Syria are Under Control

    Sputnik reached out to the OCCRP for a comment on the investigation.

    "Our policy is to let our stories speak for themselves," Drew Sullivan, an OCCRP editor, wrote in his response.

    At the same time, Sputnik has been able to obtain a comment from a US Department of Defense spokesperson, who said that the Pentagon controls the end use of the weapons supplied to Syrian rebels.

    "The DoD is working closely with the State Department, NATO allies and European partners on a range of mutually important issues, including the supplies of weapons, ammunition and military equipment. The Pentagon vets its allied forces before supplying arms to them and controls the end use of the equipment provided," Spokesperson Michelle Baldanza told Sputnik.

    She also stressed that all required end-user certificates are properly agreed with each of the contractors the Pentagon is working with under the program.

    Related:

    Reports on US Weapons Transfers to Kurds in Syria Inaccurate - Embassy in Turkey
    Pentagon Reportedly Sent Arms to Syrian Anti-Government Militants, Daesh
    Syrian Group That Left Anti-Daesh Fight Agrees to Return Coalition-Supplied Arms
    US Starts Delivering Small Arms, Vehicles to Kurdish Fighters in Syria
    All Arms Deliveries to Syria Must Be Directed to Damascus – Moscow on US Plan
    Tags:
    arms supplies, Syrian conflict, Pentagon, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zaryadye: History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    Careful Erdogan
    Better Safe Than Sorry
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok