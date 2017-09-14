US Pharmaceutical CEO Jailed Over Threat to Clinton

A US federal judge has sent Martin Schkreli to jail for Facebook post offering payments for Hillary Clinton's hair.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) —A US federal judge revoked pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli’s bail and sent him to jail for offering payments for Hillary Clinton's hair, US media reported.

Judge Kiyo Matsumoto ruled to jail Shkreli because his message posed a threat to the community, CNBC said on Wednesday.

Shkreli wrote in a Facebook post last week that he would pay $5,000 to each person who would obtain hair from Clinton's head during her book tour. The ex-CEO's message prompted the US Secret Service to start an inquiry.

In early August, Shkreli was convicted on three criminal charges, including committing securities fraud and plotting wire fraud. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced charges against Shkreli who has been known for raising the price of a critical drug used to treat AIDS by 5,000 percent.

The former CEO, known in the United States as "pharma bro", now faces up to 20 years in prison.