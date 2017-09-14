Trump Holds Talks With Democratic Leaders on Tax, Border Security, DACA

The White House reports that President Donald Trump has held talks with Democratic leaders on key policy priorities including tax reform, border security and infrastructure.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump held a constructive working dinner with Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi late on Wednesday to discuss key policy issues, including tax reform, the White House said.

"President Donald Trump had a constructive working dinner with Senate and House Minority Leaders, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi as well as Administration officials, to discuss policy and legislative priorities," the White House said in a read-out.

"This is a positive step toward the President’s strong commitment to bipartisan solutions for the issues most important to all Americans. The Administration looks forward to continuing these conversations with leadership on both sides of the aisle," the statement read.