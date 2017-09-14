Register
    People gather outside of Freeman High School after reports of a shooting at the school in Rockford, Wash., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.

    Gunman in Washington State High School Shooting Was Student - Sheriff

    © AP Photo/ KHQ
    Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich reports that the shooter in Washington High School turned out to be a student.

    WASHINGTON, September 14 (Sputnik) — The shooter at Freeman High School in Spokane County, Washington who opened fire on students earlier on Wednesday was a student himself, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told reporters.

    "Today, that student came to school armed. He entered the school, he proceeded to taking his weapons out," Knezovich stated.

    The sheriff said the shooter had two weapons, one of which jammed at the first attempt to fire. Then the student took out a second gun and shot a classmate who approached him. More rounds were fired after he hit three additional students, Knezovich added.

    People gather outside of Freeman High School after reports of a shooting at the school in Rockford, Wash., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ KHQ
    One Death, Several Injuries Reported in Washington State School Shooting (PHOTOS)
    The incident in Spokane County was first reported at 10:30 a.m. EST (2:00 p.m. GMT). The school was immediately placed on lockdown.

    Police have taken the suspect into custody, but not released his identity yet.

    Knezovic said the event should prompt authorities to figure out ways to effectively deal with gun violence in public schools.

