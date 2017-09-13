Kaspersky Lab Denies Claims of Attempts to Conduct Cyberespionage

Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity firm denies accusations of attempts to conduct cyberespionage and says they are based on inaccurate assumptions of company's links to Russian authorities.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity firm said Wednesday it does not help any government to conduct cyberespionage or aggressive activities in cyberspace.

The US Department of Homeland Security directed earlier in the day US federal departments and agencies to discontinue use of Kaspersky products within the next 90 days, citing threats to national security.

"Kaspersky Lab has never helped, nor will help, any government in the world with its cyberespionage or offensive cyber efforts, and it’s disconcerting that a private company can be considered guilty until proven innocent, due to geopolitical issues," the company said in a statement.

The Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity firm said it was ready to prove that US claims against the company were based on false allegations as no credible evidence of its 'links' to Russian authorities have ever been presented.

"No credible evidence has been presented publicly by anyone or any organization as the accusations are based on false allegations and inaccurate assumptions, including claims about the impact of Russian regulations and policies on the company," the company said in a statement.

"The company looks forward to working with DHS, as Kaspersky Lab ardently believes a deeper examination of the company will substantiate that these allegations are without merit," the statement said.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko US Homeland Security Directs Departments, Agencies to Remove Kaspersky Products

The DHS said its action was based on information security risks presented by the use of Kaspersky products on federal information systems and voiced its concern about "ties between certain Kaspersky officials and Russian intelligence." The Moscow-based firm was provided with a permit to submit a written response addressing these concerns.

Kaspersky Lab, has insisted it has no inappropriate ties with any government and drew most of its revenue from outside of Russia.

"Kaspersky Lab has always acknowledged that it provides appropriate products and services to governments around the world to protect those organizations from cyberthreats, but it does not have unethical ties or affiliations with any government, including Russia," it wrote in the statement.

It also argued that DHS claims that Kaspersky Lab was required under Russian law to provide assistance to Russian intelligence agencies and to intercept communications transiting Russian networks were being misinterpreted as the policies were only applicable to telecom companies and Internet service providers.

The Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity firm said it has been a trustworthy player in the field of IT security for two decades and has always made sure that its database and traffic are protected "in accordance with stringent industry standards."

"These ongoing accusations…ignore the fact that Kaspersky Lab has a 20-year history in the IT security industry of always abiding by the highest ethical business practices and trustworthy technology development," the company said in a statement.

"It’s important to note that the information received by the company, as well as traffic, is protected in accordance with legal requirements and stringent industry standards, including encryption, digital certificates and more," the company stressed.