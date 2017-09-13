Injuries Reported in Washington State School Shooting

At least one person has died in a shooting that occurred at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane, Washington. Fire officials say that the threat "has been eliminated."

At least three injuries were reported in addition to the death, according to the fire chief. The suspect is believed to be alive and in custody, and their identity has not yet been disclosed. Students and teachers were forced to hide in locked classrooms and under desks during the active shooter situation.

At Freeman elementary currently. I am a junior, evacuated from the high school. At least 4 shots. pic.twitter.com/RnGbbbahbK — Christina✌🏽️ (@TheChristinaXX) September 13, 2017

UPDATE 11:25: SPS schools no longer in lockdown. SPS safety procedure: https://t.co/XdXaxYBfd6. Update contact info: https://t.co/AaAIMsYTsJ — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) September 13, 2017

Dr. Jeff Collins, the chief physician at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, told the Seattle Times that six people were shot during the incident, and the hospital is treating three "school age" patients. Two of them had been admitted to the hospital, three are in stable condition, and one has died.

Heavy traffic on HWY 27 due to reported shooting at Freeman High School. Emergency vehicles still arriving on scene. pic.twitter.com/CwV1fdnfbG — Danamarie McNicholl (@KREMDanamarie) September 13, 2017

Suspect in Spokane high school shooting in custodyhttps://t.co/Kwm5XZklS8 pic.twitter.com/3J4IIv8PUK — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) September 13, 2017

The entire school district was under lockdown for approximately 40 minutes "as a precautionary measure," according to the Twitter of Spokane Public Schools. Five ambulances and a medical evacuation helicopter were called to the scene.

Another medical helicopter arrived on scene @KHQlocalnews pic.twitter.com/I0c7kRvjfb — Katie Chen (@KHQKatieChen) September 13, 2017

A very active scene at Freeman High School. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/yyDI1nibkr — Peter Maxwell (@KHQPeterMaxwell) September 13, 2017

327 students are enrolled at Freeman High School, which is located in Rockford, a small town of less than 500 residents that is part of the Spokane Metropolitan Area. This is the first school shooting in the US since May, during the murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, Texas. A would-be shooter in September attempted to terrorize a Columbus, Ohio high school but was arrested without injuring anyone.